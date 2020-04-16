Level 3 Rules Still Mean No Hunting

If the Government decides to take us down to Alert Level 3 next week, it will still mean hunting is not allowed, says Game Animal Council General Manager Tim Gale.

“The Government confirmed today the rules around Alert Level 3. Unfortunately, those rules explicitly prohibit hunting and a number of other forms of outdoor recreation.”

The Government’s COVID-19 website states - hunting, boating, yachting and any team sports or training are not allowed, and those instructions are available at https://covid19.govt.nz/alert-system/alert-level-3/.

“Like all hunters I am disappointed that I can’t go hunting and needless-to-say we all miss it,” says Gale. “However, it is important that we abide by the rules and continue to do the right thing.”

“New Zealand is obviously making good progress reducing the spread of COVID-19 and if we continue that trend then we can resume hunting in the near future.”

