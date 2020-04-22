Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

ANZAC Day Virtual Peace Activities

Wednesday, 22 April 2020, 9:56 am
Press Release: Peace Movement Aotearoa

As ANZAC Day approaches, Peace Movement Aotearoa is inviting participation in online peace activities and you can join in by writing a poem, posting pictures for peace or joining the virtual peace vigil.

This year’s ANZAC Day virtual peace activities are an opportunity for you to share your hope and dreams for a better world, or your thoughts on one or more of the themes of the annual peace vigils: to remember all the casualties of war, to remember all who resisted war, to call for an end to war, and to promote peace. If you are homeschooling in your bubble, this is a perfect opportunity to add creative peace activities into the curriculum over the next week.

Pictures, posters and photos for peace

Take a photo of yourself / your bubble holding one of the posters with the key vigil themes, all available for A4 printing at http://www.converge.org.nz/pma/ww1vig-res.htm or a photo of your own poster or picture about one or more of the vigil themes (see above); or your hopes and dreams for a post-pandemic community, Aotearoa New Zealand or world; or one or more aspect/s of peace, or take a photo of something that means peace to you.

Information about where to post your picture, poster or photo for peace is at https://www.facebook.com/notes/peace-movement-aotearoa/anzac-day-peace-events/2865702216810462 If you don’t have a Facebook account, you will be able to see the images but you won’t be able to upload any to the page, so please email yours to icanz@xtra.co.nz and we will upload the image/s for you.

Poetry for Peace

Compose an acrostic poem using ‘Lest we forget’ as the phrase (an acrostic poem is a poem where the first letter of each line spells out a specific word) - your poem can comprise one or more words on each line, it can rhyme or not, basically whatever you would like it to be as long as the first letter of each line spells ‘Lest we forget’. The theme for your poem could be one or more of the vigil themes (see above); or your hopes and dreams for a post-pandemic community, Aotearoa New Zealand or world; or one or more aspect/s of peace.

Information about where to post your poem is at https://www.facebook.com/notes/peace-movement-aotearoa/anzac-day-peace-events/2865702216810462 If you don’t have a Facebook account, you will be able to read the poems but you won’t be able to upload any to the page, so please email yours to icanz@xtra.co.nz and we will upload it for you.

Virtual peace vigil

'Honour the War Dead by Ending War': the 2020 ANZAC Day peace vigil will be a reflective online event with the same themes as in previous years: to remember all the casualties of war, to remember all who resisted war, to call for an end to war, and to promote peace.

The virtual peace vigil will be held on Zoom starting at 5pm on Saturday, 25 April - please RSVP to icanz@xtra.co.nz if you would like to participate and please also let us know if you would like to contribute a brief reflection during the vigil. Further information is available at https://www.facebook.com/events/1072205909809403

The 2020 ANZAC Day virtual peace activities are brought to you by Peace Movement Aotearoa, in association with Quakers, contact email icanz@xtra.co.nz
 

