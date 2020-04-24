SAFE Wants Plant-based Agriculture At The Heart Of COVID-19 Economic Stimulus

The demand for plant-based protein is growing internationally, and the Government should seize the opportunity to include this in their economic stimulus package, says animal rights organisation SAFE.

KPMG global head of agribusiness Ian Proudfoot yesterday told the Epidemic Response Committee that COVID-19 would accelerate a move towards lab-based meats and plant-based proteins. He also said the pandemic had presented an opportunity to factor climate change into all industries.

SAFE CEO Debra Ashton says, "The COVID-19 economic stimulus package must invest in lab-based and plant-based proteins so we can secure these opportunities."

The demand for plant-based protein is growing internationally. Colmar Brunton’s 2020 Better Futures report found 15% of New Zealanders are mostly or entirely meat free, which is a 50% increase from the previous year. In a 2018 Plant & Food Research report, transitioning from animal-based agriculture to producing plant-based proteins was identified as a key opportunity for New Zealand landowners.

"SAFE wants the economic stimulus package to direct funds towards modern food systems that protect animals and the environment, as well as stimulate the economy," says Ashton.

"New Zealand has to adapt if we’re to avoid the worst effects of the climate crisis. The Government needs to foster plant-based startups and provide training and support for farmers wishing to transition."

© Scoop Media

