Call For National COVID-19 Response Framework

Friday, 24 April 2020, 2:31 pm
Press Release: NZNO

NZNO’s College of Emergency Nurses (CENNZ) and College of Critical Care Nurses (NZCCCN) are calling for a standardised national response framework for responding to COVID-19, because they say the country’s Ministry of Health and DHBs continue to lack consistency and consensus.

The colleges warn that the conflicting communications and highly variable guidelines are putting nurses’ and health care workers’ professional, ethical and physical safety at risk.

Sandy Richardson from the College of Emergency Nurses and Steve Kirby from The College of Critical Care Nurses say health care workers and kai mahi hauora are facing new and extremely challenging conditions which require different ways of working.

"They are physically interacting with the general public, assessing, caring for and remaining with patients throughout their health care journey," Ms Richardson said.

"So one example of how a framework could help is around things like the need for separate physical placement of patients to minimise infection. This requires more staff, dedicated areas within each workplace, and increased time spent carrying out isolation procedures.

"On top of the physical risks, nurses are having to provide an even higher level of emotional and social support to distressed patients unable to have the support of whānau. When they can’t provide that care, nurses face highly distressing ethical dilemmas which they can at times be held responsible for."

Ms Richardson says a standardised framework is especially urgent as health care workers are facing triple wave of increased demand: ongoing COVID-19 cases; the move to rāhui level 3 which will see more people seeking attention for non-COVID-19 health problems; and the worsening health scenario that always comes with winter.

"Our members are dealing with very difficult situations without adequate guidance or support, and this is leading to heightened anxiety about the coming months, particularly around things like staffing levels."

However, Ms Richardson says that while nursing staff are feeling apprehensive, this does not mean they want people in Aotearoa New Zealand to neglect their medical needs.

"We worry that some people are afraid to come into hospitals, and are not getting the care they need. But, as things go back to normal and we get more patients coming in, staff may get overwhelmed without sufficient guidance.

"What will ensure we can look after those who need care, during COVID and going into winter, is the DHBs and the Government taking accountability and showing leadership by ensuring secure and consistent processes.

"That way, our staff will have the security and confidence they need to practise to the best of their ability, without being unfairly held responsible for circumstances beyond their control."

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


The Dig - COVID-19: Just Recovery

An in-depth article by Betsan Martin (Victoria University) and Michael Pringle (Journalist and researcher)

The COVID-19 crisis is compelling us to kick-start investment in a regenerative and zero-carbon future. We were bold enough to act quickly to stop the virus - can we now chart a course for a just recovery? Has the crisis finally made leaders, citizens, and banks bold enough to drive a transition to a more fair, sustainable, and resilient economy? More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On Printing Cash To Defeat Covid

Part of the psychology of moving to Level Three is the sense of people heading back to work – at least 400,000 more of them – thereby fostering some semblance of normal life returning to the economy. Indeed, National Party Simon Bridges has been trying to argue that by prolonging the lockdown (for a week !) the government has wilfully preventing life from Going Back to Normal. The polls (and the social media reaction) suggest that very few people agree with Bridges... More>>

ALSO:

General Election: Electorate Names And Boundaries Finalized

The names and boundaries of the country’s electorates have been finalised for the next two general elections.
The Representation Commission has released its final report on the electorate boundary review which began six months ago in October. The proposed electorates were released for public comment in November. 438 written submissions were received and public hearings were held in February... More>>


Government: Freshwater Report Highlights Need For Continued Efforts

Government Ministers today welcomed the release of an official statistical report highlighting the key issues affecting our rivers, lakes, streams, catchments and aquifers. Our Freshwater 2020, released by the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ, underlines the importance of government efforts to ensure healthy freshwater, protect native freshwater biodiversity, make land use more sustainable and combat climate change... More>>

ALSO:


PM: Government Ministers And Chief Executives Take Pay Cut

The Prime Minister, Government ministers and public service chief executives will take a pay cut of 20 per cent over the next six months, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today “It is the right thing to do, and I acknowledge chief executives for volunteering to take the pay cut alongside us,” Jacinda Ardern said... More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On The Ethics (and Some Of The Economics) Of Lifting The Lockdown

As New Zealand passes the half-way mark towards moving out of Level Four lockdown, the trade-offs involved in life-after-lockdown are starting to come into view. All very well for National’s finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith to claim that “The number one priority we have is to get out of the lockdown as soon as we can”…Yet as PM Jacinda Ardern pointed out a few days ago, any crude trade-off between public health and economic well-being would be a false choice... More>>

ALSO:

