Video message from the Governors-General of New Zealand and Australia for Anzac Day



In an historic first, a joint video message has been recorded by the Governor-General, The Rt Hon Dame Patsy Reddy and the Governor-General of Australia, General The Hon David Hurley to mark Anzac Day.

The message acknowledges the ties forged by our service personnel during the Gallipoli campaign and the unique and enduring significance of Anzac Day to the people of both countries.

At a time when COVID-19 restrictions are preventing Australians and New Zealanders from attending Anzac Day commemorative events, Dame Patsy and Sir David are encouraging their citizens to pause in reflection, wherever they might be, to honour the service and sacrifice of their forebears.

Dame Patsy has recorded an additional video message that will be screened alongside a message from the Prime Minister on Anzac Day, at 11 am on TVNZ.

Text:

Australian Governor-General

At a time when staying connected has never been more important, Dame Patsy and I — on behalf of our respective nations — bring you this joint Anzac Day message.

New Zealand Governor-General

Kia ora koutou - greetings. On this very different Anzac Day, David and I acknowledge the enduring bonds forged between our two countries by the ANZACs in Gallipoli.

Australian Governor-General

On Anzac Day we remember and honour the service and sacrifice of those who have served our nations.

New Zealand Governor-General

This year, Gallipoli will not be a place of pilgrimage. The Last Post will not echo across Anzac Cove, nor at Lone Pine nor Chunuk Bair.

There will be no visitors to the memorials and cemeteries on Gallipoli; no expeditions up the steep ravines and ridge-lines where our forebears fought and died.

There will be no public gatherings in our towns and cities, and no opportunities for our citizens to stand side by side to honour our veterans and pay homage to those who lost their lives in times of war.

Australian Governor-General

But many of us can still participate in an act of remembrance.

We know that in thousands of homes across Australia and New Zealand, people will come together in spirit to honour the service and sacrifice of those who have served.

Acts of remembrance, of course, are very much a personal thing. Whatever way you choose to remember, Anzac Day is a time:

• To acknowledge those who have died in service to our nations.

• To reflect on how that service and sacrifice has contributed to what and who we are as nations today — that is, to understand its impact.

• And, to understand what our response should be to that legacy.

New Zealand Governor-General

Along with our friends in Australia, we too will commemorate our day of remembrance in a unique way, knowing that on either side of the Tasman we can draw strength and resolve from the courage and comradeship of our forebears.

We can be guided by their sense of common purpose, and the understanding that we all have a part to play in keeping each other safe and well in our current adversity – and that includes reaching out to support the vulnerable, fearful and anxious among us.

We can choose to do good – to ensure that adversity brings out the best in us.

It is in this way that we can best honour the memory of the many people who live on in our memories, and the sacrifices that they made for our nations.

Australian Governor-General

We remember on Anzac Day for a reason. We are proud of our ANZAC forebears.

Let us make them proud of us.

New Zealand Governor-General

Ka maumahara tonu tātou ki a rātou.

Australian Governor-General

Lest we forget.

