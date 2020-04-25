Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Video message from the Governors-General

Saturday, 25 April 2020, 10:42 am
Press Release: Governor General

Video message from the Governors-General of New Zealand and Australia for Anzac Day


In an historic first, a joint video message has been recorded by the Governor-General, The Rt Hon Dame Patsy Reddy and the Governor-General of Australia, General The Hon David Hurley to mark Anzac Day.

The message acknowledges the ties forged by our service personnel during the Gallipoli campaign and the unique and enduring significance of Anzac Day to the people of both countries.

At a time when COVID-19 restrictions are preventing Australians and New Zealanders from attending Anzac Day commemorative events, Dame Patsy and Sir David are encouraging their citizens to pause in reflection, wherever they might be, to honour the service and sacrifice of their forebears.

Dame Patsy has recorded an additional video message that will be screened alongside a message from the Prime Minister on Anzac Day, at 11 am on TVNZ.

www.facebook.com/watch/?v=654754585315048&t=2

Text:

Australian Governor-General

At a time when staying connected has never been more important, Dame Patsy and I — on behalf of our respective nations — bring you this joint Anzac Day message.

New Zealand Governor-General

Kia ora koutou - greetings. On this very different Anzac Day, David and I acknowledge the enduring bonds forged between our two countries by the ANZACs in Gallipoli.

Australian Governor-General

On Anzac Day we remember and honour the service and sacrifice of those who have served our nations.

New Zealand Governor-General

This year, Gallipoli will not be a place of pilgrimage. The Last Post will not echo across Anzac Cove, nor at Lone Pine nor Chunuk Bair.

There will be no visitors to the memorials and cemeteries on Gallipoli; no expeditions up the steep ravines and ridge-lines where our forebears fought and died.

There will be no public gatherings in our towns and cities, and no opportunities for our citizens to stand side by side to honour our veterans and pay homage to those who lost their lives in times of war.

Australian Governor-General

But many of us can still participate in an act of remembrance.

We know that in thousands of homes across Australia and New Zealand, people will come together in spirit to honour the service and sacrifice of those who have served.

Acts of remembrance, of course, are very much a personal thing. Whatever way you choose to remember, Anzac Day is a time:

• To acknowledge those who have died in service to our nations.

• To reflect on how that service and sacrifice has contributed to what and who we are as nations today — that is, to understand its impact.

• And, to understand what our response should be to that legacy.

New Zealand Governor-General

Along with our friends in Australia, we too will commemorate our day of remembrance in a unique way, knowing that on either side of the Tasman we can draw strength and resolve from the courage and comradeship of our forebears.

We can be guided by their sense of common purpose, and the understanding that we all have a part to play in keeping each other safe and well in our current adversity – and that includes reaching out to support the vulnerable, fearful and anxious among us.

We can choose to do good – to ensure that adversity brings out the best in us.

It is in this way that we can best honour the memory of the many people who live on in our memories, and the sacrifices that they made for our nations.

Australian Governor-General

We remember on Anzac Day for a reason. We are proud of our ANZAC forebears.

Let us make them proud of us.

New Zealand Governor-General

Ka maumahara tonu tātou ki a rātou.

Australian Governor-General

Lest we forget.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Governor General on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


The Dig - COVID-19: Just Recovery

An in-depth article by Betsan Martin (Victoria University) and Michael Pringle (Journalist and researcher)

The COVID-19 crisis is compelling us to kick-start investment in a regenerative and zero-carbon future. We were bold enough to act quickly to stop the virus - can we now chart a course for a just recovery? Has the crisis finally made leaders, citizens, and banks bold enough to drive a transition to a more fair, sustainable, and resilient economy? More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On Printing Cash To Defeat Covid

Part of the psychology of moving to Level Three is the sense of people heading back to work – at least 400,000 more of them – thereby fostering some semblance of normal life returning to the economy. Indeed, National Party Simon Bridges has been trying to argue that by prolonging the lockdown (for a week !) the government has wilfully preventing life from Going Back to Normal. The polls (and the social media reaction) suggest that very few people agree with Bridges... More>>

ALSO:

General Election: Electorate Names And Boundaries Finalized

The names and boundaries of the country’s electorates have been finalised for the next two general elections.
The Representation Commission has released its final report on the electorate boundary review which began six months ago in October. The proposed electorates were released for public comment in November. 438 written submissions were received and public hearings were held in February... More>>


Government: Freshwater Report Highlights Need For Continued Efforts

Government Ministers today welcomed the release of an official statistical report highlighting the key issues affecting our rivers, lakes, streams, catchments and aquifers. Our Freshwater 2020, released by the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ, underlines the importance of government efforts to ensure healthy freshwater, protect native freshwater biodiversity, make land use more sustainable and combat climate change... More>>

ALSO:


PM: Government Ministers And Chief Executives Take Pay Cut

The Prime Minister, Government ministers and public service chief executives will take a pay cut of 20 per cent over the next six months, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today “It is the right thing to do, and I acknowledge chief executives for volunteering to take the pay cut alongside us,” Jacinda Ardern said... More>>

ALSO:


Lockdown: Police Urge Public To Maintain Alert Level 4 This ANZAC Weekend

Police are reminding the public that New Zealand remains at Alert Level 4 this long weekend. As we move toward Alert Level 3, it is important to note that Police will continue to enforce the current restrictions until 11.59pm Monday 27 April. We will ... More>>


Gordon Campbell: On The Ethics (and Some Of The Economics) Of Lifting The Lockdown

As New Zealand passes the half-way mark towards moving out of Level Four lockdown, the trade-offs involved in life-after-lockdown are starting to come into view. All very well for National’s finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith to claim that “The number one priority we have is to get out of the lockdown as soon as we can”…Yet as PM Jacinda Ardern pointed out a few days ago, any crude trade-off between public health and economic well-being would be a false choice... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 