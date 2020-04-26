Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Anzac Day – Lest We Forget

Sunday, 26 April 2020, 7:50 am
Press Release: Right To Life

Even the pandemic is not permitted to stop the war against our own unborn. the violent killing of children is prioritised as “an essential service”. We have to ask if our fallen war heroes died in vain?

We must never forget the sacrifices that they made in order that future generations may live in freedom and enjoy our inalienable right to life. Throughout our nation there are monuments commemorating their sacrifice, which today we remember.

It is an illusion however that we are now living in peace and are free from war. Today we are engaged in another bloody war, not with a foreign aggressor but in a war against a new enemy, our own children. Why do we feel threatened by our own children in the womb, who are the weakest and most defenceless member of the human family? Pregnancy is not a disease, or an enemy, so again we must ask why has the womb become a battleground more violent than Gallipoli?

Since the passing of the Contraception Sterilisation and Abortion Act in 1977, there have been more than 500,000 children killed in the womb in New Zealand, their mothers too are victims of the war. The total number of New Zealanders killed in overseas conflicts, since the Boer War total 96,241. These children were deemed to be unwanted, of little worth. They are unnamed, worthy only of being a number in our abortion statistics. No tombstone marks their last resting place. Their mortal remains deemed to be medical waste to be incinerated in the same callous manner as the disposal of the Jews after slaughter at Nazi extermination camps during the Second World War.

The Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her Labour led government have now accelerated this war against our own children. She was the architect of the Abortion Legislation Act which has imposed on the unborn, the status of enemy and a threat to national security. Now who may be killed up to 20 weeks for any reason and up to birth if two medical practitioners consider it ‘appropriate’.

In effect this was nothing other than a deliberate and blatant ploy to decriminalise the murder of our most vulnerable and to coerce women into believing that killing their unborn children is not only ‘healthcare’, but that to do so is their ‘right’.

The Prime Minister is further committed to leading us down a road which embraces killing being a solution to our problems. By supporting and voting for the End of Life Choice bill and the referendum that if passed she poses a threat to right to life of the elderly, the disabled and the seriously ill. This would empower doctors to kill their patients or assist in their suicide and confuse the vulnerable young by promoting suicide as a solution to life’s problems.

Peace starts in the womb. New Zealand will continue to grow in violence and never know true peace, nor can we claim to be a just society, while we continue making war against our own children and support a referendum that would allow the state to empower doctors to kill their patients or assist in their suicide.

The government’s proposals are an affront to the sacrifices made by brave New Zealand men and women who gave their lives to defend and protect all New Zealanders from conception till natural death. Our community would honour the sacrifices made in war by repealing the Abortion Legislation Act 2020 and rejecting the End of Life Choice bill referendum.

The Dig - COVID-19: Just Recovery

An in-depth article by Betsan Martin (Victoria University) and Michael Pringle (Journalist and researcher)

The COVID-19 crisis is compelling us to kick-start investment in a regenerative and zero-carbon future. We were bold enough to act quickly to stop the virus - can we now chart a course for a just recovery? Has the crisis finally made leaders, citizens, and banks bold enough to drive a transition to a more fair, sustainable, and resilient economy? More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On Printing Cash To Defeat Covid

Part of the psychology of moving to Level Three is the sense of people heading back to work – at least 400,000 more of them – thereby fostering some semblance of normal life returning to the economy. Indeed, National Party Simon Bridges has been trying to argue that by prolonging the lockdown (for a week !) the government has wilfully preventing life from Going Back to Normal. The polls (and the social media reaction) suggest that very few people agree with Bridges... More>>

General Election: Electorate Names And Boundaries Finalized

The names and boundaries of the country’s electorates have been finalised for the next two general elections.
The Representation Commission has released its final report on the electorate boundary review which began six months ago in October. The proposed electorates were released for public comment in November. 438 written submissions were received and public hearings were held in February... More>>


Government: Freshwater Report Highlights Need For Continued Efforts

Government Ministers today welcomed the release of an official statistical report highlighting the key issues affecting our rivers, lakes, streams, catchments and aquifers. Our Freshwater 2020, released by the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ, underlines the importance of government efforts to ensure healthy freshwater, protect native freshwater biodiversity, make land use more sustainable and combat climate change... More>>

PM: Government Ministers And Chief Executives Take Pay Cut

The Prime Minister, Government ministers and public service chief executives will take a pay cut of 20 per cent over the next six months, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today “It is the right thing to do, and I acknowledge chief executives for volunteering to take the pay cut alongside us,” Jacinda Ardern said... More>>

Lockdown: Police Urge Public To Maintain Alert Level 4 This ANZAC Weekend

Police are reminding the public that New Zealand remains at Alert Level 4 this long weekend. As we move toward Alert Level 3, it is important to note that Police will continue to enforce the current restrictions until 11.59pm Monday 27 April. We will ... More>>


Gordon Campbell: On The Ethics (and Some Of The Economics) Of Lifting The Lockdown

As New Zealand passes the half-way mark towards moving out of Level Four lockdown, the trade-offs involved in life-after-lockdown are starting to come into view. All very well for National’s finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith to claim that “The number one priority we have is to get out of the lockdown as soon as we can”…Yet as PM Jacinda Ardern pointed out a few days ago, any crude trade-off between public health and economic well-being would be a false choice... More>>

