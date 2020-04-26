Anzac Day – Lest We Forget

Even the pandemic is not permitted to stop the war against our own unborn. the violent killing of children is prioritised as “an essential service”. We have to ask if our fallen war heroes died in vain?

We must never forget the sacrifices that they made in order that future generations may live in freedom and enjoy our inalienable right to life. Throughout our nation there are monuments commemorating their sacrifice, which today we remember.

It is an illusion however that we are now living in peace and are free from war. Today we are engaged in another bloody war, not with a foreign aggressor but in a war against a new enemy, our own children. Why do we feel threatened by our own children in the womb, who are the weakest and most defenceless member of the human family? Pregnancy is not a disease, or an enemy, so again we must ask why has the womb become a battleground more violent than Gallipoli?

Since the passing of the Contraception Sterilisation and Abortion Act in 1977, there have been more than 500,000 children killed in the womb in New Zealand, their mothers too are victims of the war. The total number of New Zealanders killed in overseas conflicts, since the Boer War total 96,241. These children were deemed to be unwanted, of little worth. They are unnamed, worthy only of being a number in our abortion statistics. No tombstone marks their last resting place. Their mortal remains deemed to be medical waste to be incinerated in the same callous manner as the disposal of the Jews after slaughter at Nazi extermination camps during the Second World War.

The Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her Labour led government have now accelerated this war against our own children. She was the architect of the Abortion Legislation Act which has imposed on the unborn, the status of enemy and a threat to national security. Now who may be killed up to 20 weeks for any reason and up to birth if two medical practitioners consider it ‘appropriate’.

In effect this was nothing other than a deliberate and blatant ploy to decriminalise the murder of our most vulnerable and to coerce women into believing that killing their unborn children is not only ‘healthcare’, but that to do so is their ‘right’.

The Prime Minister is further committed to leading us down a road which embraces killing being a solution to our problems. By supporting and voting for the End of Life Choice bill and the referendum that if passed she poses a threat to right to life of the elderly, the disabled and the seriously ill. This would empower doctors to kill their patients or assist in their suicide and confuse the vulnerable young by promoting suicide as a solution to life’s problems.

Peace starts in the womb. New Zealand will continue to grow in violence and never know true peace, nor can we claim to be a just society, while we continue making war against our own children and support a referendum that would allow the state to empower doctors to kill their patients or assist in their suicide.

The government’s proposals are an affront to the sacrifices made by brave New Zealand men and women who gave their lives to defend and protect all New Zealanders from conception till natural death. Our community would honour the sacrifices made in war by repealing the Abortion Legislation Act 2020 and rejecting the End of Life Choice bill referendum.

