Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Medicinal Cannabis Industry Welcomes Sane, Safe Proposals For Legislation Of Cannabis

Friday, 1 May 2020, 2:01 pm
Press Release: Medical Council of New Zealand

The head of the New Zealand medicinal cannabis industry association is welcoming the release of the cannabis legalisation and control bill that will be voted on at the referendum as part of the general election this year.

Sally King of the NZ Medical Cannabis Council and says that while members will have their individual views, she believes the bill is designed to increase controls around access to cannabis by taking it out of the hands of criminals and young people.

“The Government has clearly looked at overseas examples of what works and come up with what looks like the best options globally to reduce access to young people and protect communities from harm.”

One of the biggest lessons from Canada was that the medicinal and adult-use systems need to be kept quite separate. The NZ Medicinal Cannabis Scheme became operational last month.

“The Medicinal Cannabis Scheme in New Zealand has been established with rules requiring pharmaceutical grade products only available through pharmacies and at this stage only through prescriptions. It is essential that medicinal cannabis production doesn’t get mixed up with non-medicinal or we will lose the trust and confidence of prescribers and patients.”

Ms King said allowing a small amount to be homegrown and the restrictions on legal age, public consumption and selling without a license would mean the plant is no longer controlled by gangs and criminals because people will be able to grow their own.

“The current laws are not working. The level of Police resources tied up in prosecuting people in possession of a small amount for personal use is just ridiculous; and in 2017 half of prosecutions for minor drug offences were Māori.”

Ms King said while the Canadian experience was far from perfect and there were a number of lessons to be learnt, it was also clear that the sky hadn’t fallen in, thousands of jobs had been created, motor vehicle accidents and youth access hadn’t increased.

In both the United States and Canada, legalisation has been associated with minor increases in adult use of cannabis, but youth use has remained stable or decreased (following pre-legalisation trends). In fact, from 2018–2019, since legalisation Canada has seen the biggest drop in youth use (those aged 15–17) in history, going from 19.8% to 10.4%. It is often older age groups, those aged 45–64, who report the highest increases in use following legalisation, possibly reflecting therapeutic use in older populations.

While Canada is only 18 months into legalisation after a century of prohibition, other lessons NZ has clearly noted from the Canadian experience and avoided in the proposed bill include the problems caused by a complex regulatory process, and long delays in licensing with not enough stores accessible, problems with quality and allowing corporate domination of the industry instead of ensuring the opportunities are available to small producers and suppliers.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Medical Council of New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Exceptions For Tourism, And On The Quest For A Covid-19 Vaccine

One can feel compassion for the plight of the tourism industry, and for the people who work in it. International travel has been extinguished overnight, and there’s no guarantee that a significant number of New Zealanders are willing – or able – to take winter holidays elsewhere in the country in the middle of a pandemic. One would feel even more compassion for tourism operators if they were not asking (almost as of right) for the community to take serious risks on their behalf. That is what they’re doing, though. We are all being expected to take on trust the willingness and ability of tourism operators to do contact tracing of a calibre sufficient to eliminate the risk of community transmission... More>>

 

The Dig - COVID-19: Just Recovery

The COVID-19 crisis is compelling us to kick-start investment in a regenerative and zero-carbon future. We were bold enough to act quickly to stop the virus - can we now chart a course for a just recovery? Has the crisis finally made leaders, citizens, and banks bold enough to drive a transition to a more fair, sustainable, and resilient economy? More>>

ALSO:

Winston Peters: Over A Thousand Workers Getting Infrastructure Back On Track

Over a thousand road and rail workers are back to work today to help kick-start the post-lockdown economy and get New Zealand moving, Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters and Minister of Transport Phil Twyford announced today. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Printing Cash To Defeat Covid

Part of the psychology of moving to Level Three is the sense of people heading back to work – at least 400,000 more of them – thereby fostering some semblance of normal life returning to the economy. Indeed, National Party Simon Bridges has been trying to argue that by prolonging the lockdown (for a week !) the government has wilfully preventing life from Going Back to Normal. The polls (and the social media reaction) suggest that very few people agree with Bridges... More>>

ALSO:

General Election: Electorate Names And Boundaries Finalized

The names and boundaries of the country’s electorates have been finalised for the next two general elections.
The Representation Commission has released its final report on the electorate boundary review which began six months ago in October. The proposed electorates were released for public comment in November. 438 written submissions were received and public hearings were held in February... More>>

Parliament: NZ Joins Interim Appeals Solution To Trade Disputes

New Zealand and 18 other WTO Members have established an interim solution for hearing appeals in trade disputes between governments until the World Trade Organization (WTO) Appellate Body becomes fully functional again. More>>

Government: Freshwater Report Highlights Need For Continued Efforts

Government Ministers today welcomed the release of an official statistical report highlighting the key issues affecting our rivers, lakes, streams, catchments and aquifers. Our Freshwater 2020, released by the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ, underlines the importance of government efforts to ensure healthy freshwater, protect native freshwater biodiversity, make land use more sustainable and combat climate change... More>>

ALSO:

PM: Government Ministers And Chief Executives Take Pay Cut

The Prime Minister, Government ministers and public service chief executives will take a pay cut of 20 per cent over the next six months, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today “It is the right thing to do, and I acknowledge chief executives for volunteering to take the pay cut alongside us,” Jacinda Ardern said... More>>

ALSO:



Cannabis: Legalisation and Control Bill released

The complete and final version of the Cannabis Legalisation and Control Bill that will be voted on in one of two referendums at this year’s General Election was released today by Justice Minister Andrew Little.... More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On The Ethics (and Some Of The Economics) Of Lifting The Lockdown

As New Zealand passes the half-way mark towards moving out of Level Four lockdown, the trade-offs involved in life-after-lockdown are starting to come into view. All very well for National’s finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith to claim that “The number one priority we have is to get out of the lockdown as soon as we can”…Yet as PM Jacinda Ardern pointed out a few days ago, any crude trade-off between public health and economic well-being would be a false choice... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 