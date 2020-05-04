NEW RESOURCE: 20 Reasons To Vote NO To Cannabis

As the debate on legalising cannabis for recreational use heats up, a new resource presents 20 reasons for New Zealanders to vote no in the upcoming referendum.



“20 Reasons to Vote NO in 2020” include:

* potency - today's marijuana is a different, harder drug

* dope is addictive and harmful - It wrecks lives

* laws work - the illegal status deters people from using

* legalising cannabis while promoting health is hypocritical

* driving stoned will put everyone at risk

* promises of a tax windfall are grossly overstated

* workplace dope use will put everyone at risk

* legalisation of marijuana is just the start

and many more.

The information is available as a 4-page pamphlet for free download. DOWNLOAD HERE. This resource will be distributed widely throughout the country.

“The Government is trying to pull the wool over the eyes of families with the use of the word ‘control’ in the Referendum question, but the overseas experience in every jurisdiction that has gone down this track proves that it will be a public health and safety disaster – just as it was when Big Tobacco was allowed in,” says Bob McCoskrie, spokesperson for the SayNopeToDope campaign.

“The use of cannabis is associated with increased risks of a number of adverse outcomes including educational delay, welfare dependence, increased risks of psychotic symptoms, major depression, increased risks of motor vehicle accidents, increased risks of tobacco use, increased risks of other illicit drug use, and respiratory impairment.”

“At a time when New Zealand’s mental health system is bursting at the seams, why would we go and legitimise a mind-altering product which will simply add to social harm?”

A detailed analysis of the “Cannabis Legalisation And Control Bill” has also been published.

