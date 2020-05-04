Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

With COVID-19 Caring For Our Global Neighbours Is More Important Than Ever

Monday, 4 May 2020, 4:13 pm
Press Release: World Vision New Zealand

New Zealand’s progress controlling Covid-19 has started to attract international attention. So as infections track down and we scale back our lockdown levels, let's take a moment to poke our heads out of our New Zealand bubble and look at what international role we could play.

In many ways we’ve been fortunate in our timing. The first wave that hit China was soon followed by a second wave, carried by travellers around mostly wealthy developed countries. It arrived here relatively late, giving us time to prepare and – crucially – to learn from others’ mistakes.

It’s the third wave of the pandemic though that hasn’t had much attention, but is widely predicted to be the deadliest. It’s the one that’s just now starting to swamp our global neighbours in the poorest parts of the world.

As news of the early New Zealand coronavirus cases was breaking, I was in the world’s largest refugee settlement. Ethnic Rohingya families had fled murderous rampages against them in Myanmar, to find safety across the border in Bangladesh.

Forget about self-isolation to stop the spread. Extended families there often share a single ‘tent’ made of plastic sheeting and bamboo supports. It’s a long way from remote working, social distancing and constant handwashing. A single tap-stand must sometimes serve 50 families.

Our Pacific neighbours face different but equally daunting challenges. Many Pacific countries don’t have a single ICU bed, and tests often have to be flown out of the country for analysis. Like most developing countries, there’s likely to be significant under-reporting of infections.

But like with our neighbours at home, our fates are tied together. There can be no solution to this in one part of the world if it is left to keep infecting other parts of the world. Just as we cannot shut ourselves in our homes forever, we cannot close our borders permanently.

This crisis has reminded us how important it is to look out for our neighbours here in New Zealand. Now we have a chance as a nation to prove what a great global neighbour we can be. Here are three suggestions.

Firstly, the prospect of effective control or eradication here means that we could use expertise and capacity to help elsewhere. Rather than scaling back down the contact tracing and testing we have built up, we could re-allocate it to help Pacific nations get to the same place.

And if that hurried along control – or even eradication – in the Pacific, we could expand to a Pacific bubble. This would allow trade, travel and expertise to flow freely between us.

Secondly, just as we have kept the essential services like medicines and food going here, we must work to keep them going globally.

President Trump’s move to cut off funding to the World Health Organisation signals a risk that countries will pull back from essential programmes like child immunisations, malaria prevention and food distribution, right when they are needed the most.

My grandparent’s generation had a very different world view. They fought the second world war in Europe – not because of the direct dangers New Zealand faced – but because they understood the need to stand together with others and protect those in danger.

This must be a global response. Just as we are looking out for the most vulnerable here, we need governments, organisations and us as individual citizens to come together to fund and support efforts to protect the most vulnerable internationally.

World Vision has warned that 30 million girls and boys are at imminent, life-threatening danger from unintended consequences of lockdowns in developing countries – especially in war zones and refugee settlements. If you can only feed your family tonight from what you earn today, lockdowns threaten your family’s very survival.

We cannot leave these children to bear the brunt of the pandemic response, so now is not the time to be cutting the tiny proportion of the world’s – or New Zealand’s – resources that go to supporting those most in need. Instead, let’s cheer on and support the world’s most essential work.

And thirdly, just as we are already planning our rebuild efforts here, we can help champion a global Marshall Plan to rebuild as the pandemic recedes. We have a unique opportunity to focus that stimulus on areas that leave a lighter footprint on our planet, and that lift up the poorest countries and their citizens – supporting them to recover and thrive.

At the Rohingya refugee settlement in Bangladesh, news of the coronavirus was only just starting to seep through, but people were already scared. One man said to my colleague, “I’ve heard that you have a vaccine for this in rich countries. When you get home, please can you make sure we get it too?”.

As we do what we can for the vulnerable here, let’s also do what we can for the most vulnerable around the world. They are the global neighbours that we may never meet, but our neighbours nevertheless.

--- Grant Bayldon, National Director of World Vision New Zealand

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from World Vision New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Insight Into Regenerative Agriculture In New Zealand: The Good, The Bad, And The Opportunity

Alina Siegfried - The Dig

There is a fast growing movement in New Zealand that has been happening out in paddocks, fields, gardens and hill country across the nation. It is a movement that holds the promise to reshape our productive land use industries towards systems that work with the natural environment to regenerate the land. The movement is that of regenerative agriculture.

We are in the midst of a global pandemic, and facing a very different future than we could have imagined just a few short months ago. Almost every part of our lives is up for re-assessment as much of the global economy and international trade has ground to a halt. As pointed out by Rod Oram, in a time of great upheaval, we can use this as an opportunity to re-imagine New Zealand’s economy and our agricultural heartland to collectively work better for our planet and people. More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On The Dodgy Politics Of Easing Level 3

As countries around the world tentatively emerge from lockdown, a lot of political noise is being generated by politically-driven arguments that (a) the safeguards need to be lifted faster and (b) the lockdown itself was an over-reaction likely to leave lasting economic damage in its wake... More>>

ALSO:

Trans-Tasman Bubble: Foreign Minister Congratulates The Warriors And NRL For Paving The Way

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters today congratulated the National Rugby League and New Zealand Warriors for potentially paving the way for a future “Trans-Tasman bubble”, and thanked the Australian Government for making it possible. “Congratulations ... More>>

ALSO:

The Dig - COVID-19: Just Recovery

The COVID-19 crisis is compelling us to kick-start investment in a regenerative and zero-carbon future. We were bold enough to act quickly to stop the virus - can we now chart a course for a just recovery? Has the crisis finally made leaders, citizens, and banks bold enough to drive a transition to a more fair, sustainable, and resilient economy? More>>

ALSO:

Winston Peters: Over A Thousand Workers Getting Infrastructure Back On Track

Over a thousand road and rail workers are back to work today to help kick-start the post-lockdown economy and get New Zealand moving, Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters and Minister of Transport Phil Twyford announced today. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Printing Cash To Defeat Covid

Part of the psychology of moving to Level Three is the sense of people heading back to work – at least 400,000 more of them – thereby fostering some semblance of normal life returning to the economy. Indeed, National Party Simon Bridges has been trying to argue that by prolonging the lockdown (for a week !) the government has wilfully preventing life from Going Back to Normal. The polls (and the social media reaction) suggest that very few people agree with Bridges... More>>

ALSO:

Parliament: NZ Joins Interim Appeals Solution To Trade Disputes

New Zealand and 18 other WTO Members have established an interim solution for hearing appeals in trade disputes between governments until the World Trade Organization (WTO) Appellate Body becomes fully functional again. More>>

Government: Freshwater Report Highlights Need For Continued Efforts

Government Ministers today welcomed the release of an official statistical report highlighting the key issues affecting our rivers, lakes, streams, catchments and aquifers. Our Freshwater 2020, released by the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ, underlines the importance of government efforts to ensure healthy freshwater, protect native freshwater biodiversity, make land use more sustainable and combat climate change... More>>

ALSO:

PM: Government Ministers And Chief Executives Take Pay Cut

The Prime Minister, Government ministers and public service chief executives will take a pay cut of 20 per cent over the next six months, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today “It is the right thing to do, and I acknowledge chief executives for volunteering to take the pay cut alongside us,” Jacinda Ardern said... More>>

ALSO:



Cannabis: Legalisation and Control Bill released

The complete and final version of the Cannabis Legalisation and Control Bill that will be voted on in one of two referendums at this year’s General Election was released today by Justice Minister Andrew Little.... More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On The Ethics (and Some Of The Economics) Of Lifting The Lockdown

As New Zealand passes the half-way mark towards moving out of Level Four lockdown, the trade-offs involved in life-after-lockdown are starting to come into view. All very well for National’s finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith to claim that “The number one priority we have is to get out of the lockdown as soon as we can”…Yet as PM Jacinda Ardern pointed out a few days ago, any crude trade-off between public health and economic well-being would be a false choice... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 