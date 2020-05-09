Join The Online Protest Rally With Gaza For Nakba Day

Media representatives are invited to the Palestine Solidarity Network Aotearoa’s second online rally with Gaza this Sunday evening at 7.00pm NZ time.

We will be hearing from Palestinian medical professionals, community activists and journalists about the huge threat Covid 19 poses to the people of Palestine – and Gaza in particular – and what we can do about it.

It’s nothing short of a miracle that Palestinians have been able to keep Govid 19 from spreading in the Gaza community until now.

The link to the online rally is here: 7pm this Sunday 10 May at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85164678448

We will be asking the speakers from Palestine what New Zealand can do to help end the Israeli blockade of Gaza so Palestinians can bring in the medical supplies, equipment and personnel they need to deal with the looming human catastrophe of Covid 19 spreading in this densely populated area with run down medical services.

Prominent New Zealanders have written to the government asking for action but the government is so far unmoved.

Speakers on the rally from Palestine will include:

Dr Medhat Abbas: Ministry of Health Gaza, Director General of Primary Health Services. Basman Elashi, Executive Director of El Wafa Hospital and General Director of El Wafa Elderly Nursing Home. Wafa Aludaini: is a Palestinian activist and journalist. Sabreen Annajjar: Mother of Razan Al-Najjar. Razan (pictured below) was the 21-year-old female paramedic killed by an Israeli sniper in the March of Return in 2018 - Wafa will translate Sabreen’s words. Raed Shakshak: representing young Palestinians in the group WANN (We Are Not Numbers)

We hope New Zealand media representatives will take part. Palestinian voices are rarely reported through our media and they desperately need countries like New Zealand to take notice at this time of Covid 19 and the Israeli threat to annex vast swathes of Palestinian land.

