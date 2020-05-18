Office Of Ethnic Communities Celebrates United Vision Of Aotearoa

A speech about looking to the past to face the future has won the Office of Ethnic Communities Tohu Whetumatarau Award for Vision at the national Race Unity Speech Awards.

Ondre Hapuku-Lambert from Karamu High School in Hawkes Bay was awarded the prize. He was one of six secondary school finalists to take part in yesterday’s final which was held online for the first time.

Ondre talked about the importance of teaching children to be positive and peaceful to all people. “The children are the future, so if we want race unity to be achieved our tamariki are the key”, he said.

Office of Ethnic Communities Acting Director Caroline Bridgland said the Office was pleased to support the Tohu Whetumatarau Award for Vision which recognises a speaker who helps us envision Aotearoa’s future as a multicultural society founded on Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

“COVID-19 has made the world and its future difficult to see. Knowing what you want the future to be is a key step towards making it real. Continue to be bold in your thinking and embrace the challenge of unity. Congratulations to Ondre, whose speech talked about this being the last generation to see racism in Aotearoa.”

The 2020 Race Unity Speech Awards are organised by the New Zealand Baha’i Community. Full list of award winners:

· Jess Jenkins, Year 13 at Tawa College won

o The New Zealand Police National Champion’s Award (te Tohu Raukura ā-Motu)

o The NZ Baha’i Community Award for Insight (te Tohu Māramatanga)

Jen Marsh, Year 13 at Otago Girls College won

o The Human Rights Commission Award for Impact (te Tohu Eke Panuku),

o The Māori Language Commission Award for te reo Māori (te Tohu Manukura i te Reo).

Ondre Hapuku Lambert, Year 13 at Karamu High School won

o The Office of Ethnic Communities Award for Vision (te Tohu Whetumatarau),

o The Speech NZ Award for Delivery (te Tohu Auahatanga).

Lucia Tui Bernards, Year 11 at Tawa College won

The Hedi Moani Charitable Trust Award for Advocacy (te Tohu Aumangea).

Videos of all speakers available at www.youtube.com/raceunity

