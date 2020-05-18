Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Maori Hearings Reach Tens Of Thousands / Pits Maori Authority Chair Against National Leader

Monday, 18 May 2020, 1:45 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Maori Council

 

Key Points:

Maori Hearings established after Simon Bridges refused to hear more from Maori on COVID19 / Maori Authority Chair reveals tens of thousands of voices are now being heard to improve the health, social services and community services response to COVID 19 / initial hearing finds deep gaps in under funding of community services / flaws in the DHB model and more

The Chair of the National Maori Authority, Matthew Tukaki, has said the online “Maori Hearings” into the response around COVID19 will continue after the success of Hearing One focussed on Mental Health and Suicide, Tamariki and Housing, Social Justice, Housing and Climate. Tukaki established the hearings after National Party Leader, Simon Bridges, refused to include more Maori in the hearings of the Parliaments Select Committee established with Bridges as Chair:

“I will tell you this – if anyone thought the voices of our whanau should not be heard they were wrong – and if National thinks the behaviour of Simon Bridges has been acceptable then they need to think again. The refusal to hear Maori voices in the response to COVID19 shows just how far back the National Party has gone when it comes to the Treaty” Tukaki said.

“As of today 28,210 people have been reached as a result of Hearing One, just over 900 submissions, emails, phone calls and messages have been received covering all aspects of social, health and economic policy – chief among the content has been the broad reaching support of the Maori response”. Tukaki said

The hearings have been established to provide more a voice to share the lessons learnt during the lockdown period, what could be improved on and done better as well as creative and innovative solutions to move the Te Ao Maori world forward.

“Initially I thought one hearing would be enough but that has now grown into three more. The first one highlighted gaps in community funding and support, the challenges facing whanau and tamariki, housing issues, the mental health and suicide response. I have gathered organisations and experts in policy areas to present as well as those with a lived experience. Because its live online we also take live comments and questions. The second session will focus on domestic and family violence, the primary health system and a change or evolution around Tikanga Maori / cultural change”. Tukaki said

“I expect that the numbers participating could go as high as 50,000 + which is a hell of lot more people that Mr Bridges and his lackies have reached. More importantly we will provide all Parliamentarians with a report across each of the key Kaupapa areas with a range of recommendations of where improvements can be made and innovation achieved to move us all forward together.” Tukaki said

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Maori Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Govt’s Attempts At Poaching The Soft Centre-right Vote

More than once in the past few days Finance Minister Grant Robertson has been at pains to thank both his predecessors - Michael Cullen and Bill English - for the way they paid down government debt. As a result of the Cullen/English double act, New Zealand is unusually well placed to cope with the borrowing that will be required for us to rebuild in the wake of Covid-19. If only the UK, the US and Japan had been blessed with Finance Ministers one half as prudent!.. More>>

Scoop Team - Budget 2020 Full Coverage

ALSO:



 
 

Covid-19 Response: Law Setting Up Legal Framework For Covid-19 Alert Level 2 Passes


The law establishing a legal framework for the response to Covid-19 has passed its final reading and will become law in time for the move to Alert Level 2 tonight.
This is a bespoke Act designed specifically to stop the spread of COVID-19... More>>

ALSO:

MP Pay Cuts: Changes To Remuneration Authority Act

Hon Chris Hipkins Minister of State Services The Government will today introduce legislation that will enable the Remuneration Authority to make temporary reductions to the salaries of elected politicians and senior public officials. In April, the ... More>>

ALSO:

Trans-Tasman Bubble: PMs Jacinda And Morrison Announce Plans

Australia and New Zealand are committed to introducing a trans-Tasman COVID-safe travel zone as soon as it is safe to do so, Prime Minister Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern and Prime Minister the Hon Scott Morrison MP have announced... More>>

ALSO:


Insight Into Regenerative Agriculture In New Zealand

There is a fast growing movement in New Zealand that has been happening out in paddocks, fields, gardens and hill country across the nation. It is a movement that holds the promise to reshape our productive land use industries towards systems that work with the natural environment to regenerate the land. The movement is that of regenerative agriculture. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Dodgy Politics Of Easing Level 3

As countries around the world tentatively emerge from lockdown, a lot of political noise is being generated by politically-driven arguments that (a) the safeguards need to be lifted faster and (b) the lockdown itself was an over-reaction likely to leave lasting economic damage in its wake... More>>

ALSO:

The Dig - COVID-19: Just Recovery

The COVID-19 crisis is compelling us to kick-start investment in a regenerative and zero-carbon future. We were bold enough to act quickly to stop the virus - can we now chart a course for a just recovery? Has the crisis finally made leaders, citizens, and banks bold enough to drive a transition to a more fair, sustainable, and resilient economy? More>>

ALSO:


Level 2: Up To 50 To Be Allowed At Funerals – If Strict Public Health Measures Are In Place

The Government has emphasised the significant risk of COVID-19 spreading at funerals and tangihanga and the extra personal responsibility required to limit the spread, as it expands the number of people allowed to attend at COVID-19 Alert Level 2. More>>

ALSO:

National: Practical Steps Needed For NZ China Trade
The Government needs to take all practical steps to ensure that New Zealand’s trade with China remains within the spirit of our Free Trade Agreement, National’s Trade spokesperson Todd McClay says. “This follows comments by the Foreign Minister ... More>>

ALSO:

Human Rights Commission: HRC Deeply Concerned About COVID-19 Public Health Response Bill

The Human Rights Commission is deeply concerned about the lack of scrutiny and rushed process for the COVID-19 Public Health Response Bill. “For weeks the Government has known that we would be moving to alert level 2. It has not allowed enough time ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Printing Cash To Defeat Covid

Part of the psychology of moving to Level Three is the sense of people heading back to work – at least 400,000 more of them – thereby fostering some semblance of normal life returning to the economy. Indeed, National Party Simon Bridges has been trying to argue that by prolonging the lockdown (for a week !) the government has wilfully preventing life from Going Back to Normal. The polls (and the social media reaction) suggest that very few people agree with Bridges... More>>

ALSO:

Parliament: NZ Joins Interim Appeals Solution To Trade Disputes

New Zealand and 18 other WTO Members have established an interim solution for hearing appeals in trade disputes between governments until the World Trade Organization (WTO) Appellate Body becomes fully functional again. More>>



Cannabis: Legalisation and Control Bill released

The complete and final version of the Cannabis Legalisation and Control Bill that will be voted on in one of two referendums at this year’s General Election was released today by Justice Minister Andrew Little.... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 