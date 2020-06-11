Wanaka Businesses Rally Together To Build A Charity Home, To Help More Than 300 Families

A brand new community built home in Wanaka is up for sale, with all the proceeds set to go to non-profit organisation, Parenting Place, with the aim of helping over 300 families across Aotearoa.

The house has been built by local Sentinel Homes Wanaka franchisee, Bob Howden, supported by a group of generous local Wanaka businesses who have rallied together to donate time, money and resources to build a beautiful three-bedroom home for the charity.

The proceeds of the sale will allow 300 New Zealand families to access Parenting Place’s six-week Toolbox course for free. The course covers practical strategies and insights to better equip parents of toddlers, young children, or teenagers and has a proven track record of success with attendees.

Parenting Place CEO, Greg Fleming explains, “We’re so grateful to Sentinel Homes for rallying together a group of generous, local suppliers who have given products and services at cost. These are homes built with heart. It’s exciting to know that so much mahi and aroha from the wider Wanaka community have been invested into this family home already and we’re incredibly grateful for the gift of the proceeds of this sale. This is the fourth home that Sentinel Homes has built across the country to raise funds for Parenting Place, which shows an amazing commitment to the families of Aotearoa”.

Fleming says the build is an incredible initiative for a kiwi family to enjoy with the added benefit of knowing the proceeds from their purchase will support 300 families around New Zealand with parenting courses.



“We come across so many parents who are feeling stuck and need new ideas to help them with the challenges of parenting. No two children are the same and the Toolbox courses are designed to help parents regain their confidence and passion for parenting by giving them new activities and strategies to use at home,” says Fleming.

Sentinel Homes Director, Stuart Shutt, says, “Our hope is that the family who buys this home will enjoy the open-plan layout, to create a family hub to enjoy meal-times and activities together”.

The house located at 30 Mount Nicholas Avenue, Wanaka is a stunning family home or holiday home, with three double bedrooms, two bathrooms, two living areas, great sun and views. This exceptional property is now on the market available for purchase, listed by Bayleys and priced at $995,000.

From multi-nationals to local owner-operators, a number of businesses have supported this initiative, committed to ensuring that parents who don’t have the extra cash to pay for Parenting Place courses, can access the support they need.

Find out more and view the Wanaka home for sale here:

https://www.bayleys.co.nz/225181

To learn more about Parenting Place, visit www.theparentingplace.nz

About Parenting Place:

Parenting Place is the charity with a heart for New Zealand families

Parenting Place believes that healthy, loving families can transform society. Everything we do is designed to support New Zealand families to thrive. From the first 2000 days of every baby’s life through to New Zealand’s most vulnerable families we’re here to support and encourage all parents on their journey to deeper relationships.

About Sentinel Homes:

Sentinel Homes loves seeing families thrive and so is proud to be associated with Parenting Place. To help achieve the charity’s mission and goals they are building charity homes, amazing family homes in great locations. Once sold, all the profits go to Parenting Place.

