Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Fight For Justice In Nelson Continues Against The Crown

Monday, 15 June 2020, 6:51 pm
Press Release: Wakatu Incorporation

The Māori land owners of the Nelson Tenths’ Estate, led by kaumātua Rore Stafford, have lost their case in the Court of Appeal, to prevent the Crown from selling land held by the Accident Compensation Corporation (ACC) in Nelson.

The land was part of the original Nelson Tenths’ Estate established in 1845, which the Crown held as trustee on behalf of its Māori owners. In 2017 the Māori land owners, who are beneficiaries of the Trust, won a long legal battle against the Crown in the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court ruled that the Crown must honour its legal duties to the owners. These legal duties stem from the establishment of the Nelson settlement in the early 1840s. The duties included the requirement to reserve ten percent of all land in the Nelson settlement in trust for the benefit of the Māori land owners. The Supreme Court decision confirmed that the Crown failed to honour its legal duty as the trustee. The full one-tenth of land in Nelson and Tasman was never reserved, and land where Māori had their homes, gardens and burial sites were not protected. Since 2017, work has been underway on examining the extent of the losses to the Trust Estate and the extent of the Crown’s breaches as Trustee.

The Supreme Court case was ground-breaking, as it focused on the Crown’s private legal duties as the trustee of private property, as well as on the Crown’s obligations as Treaty partner.

Following the Supreme Court win, ACC tried to sell land in Nelson. This led to the Māori land owners taking further legal action against the Crown, by way of the caveat case, to prevent any further loss of land until it is clear how the Crown is going to honour its legal duties following the Supreme Court decision.

The caveat case was appealed to the Court of Appeal who decided in a split decision 2-1, that the appeal cannot succeed on the basis that ACC “is not an instrument of the Crown for purposes beyond those functions over which the Minister has control”, which they considered does not include ACC’s investment function.

However, Justice Williams (who now sits on the Supreme Court), found in favour of the Māori land owners. Justice Williams was the only judge who considered the Crown had fiduciary duties to the Māori owners. Williams J said “…it must be assumed that both ACC and the Ministers will behave in accordance with the honour of the Crown and consistently with its fiduciary obligation. It is not to be assumed that the Crown (whether the Ministers or ACC) would behave in a manner which breached either statutory or fiduciary duties.

Despite the loss in the Court of Appeal, the sale of the ACC land has not gone ahead. However, the fight continues to resolve the issues with the Crown. The next steps are judicial review proceedings in the High Court in August. These proceedings challenge the Attorney-General’s failure to take steps to prevent the loss of any more land in Nelson held by the Crown, until the proceedings arising from the Supreme Court decision are resolved. The full proceedings to decide issues of loss, breach and remedy will be heard in the High Court.

Kerensa Johnston, Wakatū Incorporation CEO, who is part of the team supporting kaumātua Rore Stafford to resolve the case says “…it’s been a long fight for justice to get to this point, and we’ll keep going until the matter is resolved. For our families, restoring the Nelson Tenths’ Trust is critical to our development and well-being. It’s also critical for the Crown to restore its mana in the Nelson region, by honouring its legal duties to our whānau as trustee – essentially by doing the right thing and responding to the Supreme Court’s decision, which was clear. So far, the Ministers haven’t acted fast enough, and we’ve been forced into further court action to prevent Crown land sales, but we know we’ve got to keep going.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Wakatu Incorporation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Allowing The Police To Use “Sponge” Bullets

Terminology can be SO important. Back when “non-lethal” bullets were first invented and became part of the weapons array available to US Police, they were called “ rubber bullets” rather than say, “plastic bullets” because “plastic” sounded hard and “rubber” sounded soft, like a Rubber Duckie. Either way, the aim was to dilute the images conveyed by the word “ “bullets.” Police firing bullets randomly at crowds of (usually) unarmed citizens doesn’t sound all that good, right ? Hey, but don’t worry they’re only rubber. Play time stuff that actually conveys a sense of Police withholding violence, by not firing real bullets... More>>

 

National: Todd Muller Outlines National’s First Term Priorities

Creating tens of thousands of new full-time jobs and building a better economy than before the Covid-19 crisis will be National’s top priorities in its first term, Leader of the Opposition Todd Muller told his home community of Te Puna today. In ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On level One, And Living With Predatory Markets


Welcome to Level One, earthlings. This is the new normality while the virus still roams beyond the border walls. Those borders will remain closed and guarded by quarantine for any entrants from outside, and while the Transtasman bubble remains an idea that the Australians have yet to sign off. Although some firms in the tourism sector still don’t seem to have grasped the fact, our government can’t unilaterally create a Transtasman bubble, or declare when it will come into existence. We need Canberra to agree, and to prioritise it... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Armed Response Teams Will Not Continue

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster has today announced that Armed Response Teams (ARTs) will not be part of the New Zealand policing model in the future. The decision not to roll-out ARTs following the six-month trial (which finished in April) has ... More>>

ALSO:

Election 2020: Parties Get Into gear

The Green Party is pleased to reveal its candidate list for the upcoming election. With a mix of familiar faces and fresh new talent, this exceptional group of candidates are ready to lead the Greens back into Government. Using the most democratic list ... More>>

ALSO:

  • National - Tania Tapsell National’s New Candidate For East Coast
  • ACT - ACT Announces First 49 Candidates From Small Business, Farming, Law And Engineering
  • Greg O'Connor - Greg O’Connor Confirmed As Labour Party Candidate For The Ōhāriu Electorate At 2020 General Election


    • Green Party: Statement On The Death Of George Floyd

    “Today and every day we stand in solidarity with George Floyd’s family, friends and community who feel pain and fear about his untimely death at the hands of Minneapolis police”, said Green Party Co-leader and Māori Development spokesperson Marama ... More>>

    ALSO:

    Budget 2020: Jobs Budget To Get Economy Moving Again

    Investments to both save and create jobs in Budget 2020 mean unemployment can be back to pre COVID-19 levels within two years and could see the economy growing again as early as next year. More>>

    ALSO:

    Scoop Team: Prime Minister’s Press Conference June 15 2020 - Fast Track Consent Process

    Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern outlined plans to fast track consents for some infrastructure work today. Speaking at the post-Cabinet Press conference, Arden said 11 infrastructure projects will be fast-tracked under a new law to help rebuild the economy after the ... More>>

    ALSO:

    Hamilton City Council: Captain Hamilton’s Statue To Be Removed

    Hamilton City Council has decided to remove the bronze statue of Captain Hamilton from Civic Square after a formal request from Waikato-Tainui. The request comes after a growing international drive to remove statues which are seen to represent cultural ... More>>

    ALSO:

    Scoop Team: PM’s Press Conference – The Move To Level One

    Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said New Zealand will move to covid-19 level one restrictions from midnight tonight. Cabinet’s decision follows the Ministry of Health saying there were no active cases in the country and there had been no new ... More>>

    ALSO:

    Government: Five New Super Hercules To Join Air Force Fleet

    The Coalition Government has confirmed five Lockheed Martin C-130J-30 Super Hercules transport aircraft will be purchased to replace the existing fleet, Defence Minister Ron Mark announced today. More>>

    ALSO:

    Government: Queen's Birthday Honours List 2020

    The New Zealand Order of Merit The Queen has been pleased, on the occasion of the celebration of Her Majesty's Birthday, to make the following appointments to The New Zealand Order of Merit: DNZM To be Dames Companion of the said Order: Distinguished ... More>>

    Government: Support For Arts And Music Sector Recovery

    A jobseekers programme for the creative sector and four new funds have been set up by the Government to help our arts and music industry recover from the blow of COVID-19. Thousands of jobs will be supported through today’s $175 million package ... More>>

    ALSO:


    The Dig: Steady State Economics: We’ve Got Some (systems) Thinking To Do

    In this time of impending economic and ecological crises, we urgently need to aim for a sustainable or ‘steady state’ economy. In order to get there, we will need to adopt a ‘systems-thinking’ outlook taking into account the interconnections of our complex world.

    In short, we’ve got some systems thinking to do... More>>

    ALSO:


    work Join ScoopPro
     
    Submit News / Press Releases
     
    person_add Join ScoopCitizen
     
     
     

    LATEST HEADLINES

    • PARLIAMENT
    • POLITICS
    • REGIONAL
    More RSS
     


     

    InfoPages News Channels


     
    • Wellington Scoop
     
     
     