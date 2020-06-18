New Conservative Conference Venue Confiscated For The Second Time

Three days before New Conservative launches their 2020 campaign, the government has arbitrarily shut down the booked venue, the Pullman Hotel.

Originally the conference was booked for the Holiday Inn near the Auckland Airport, however this venue was commandeered by the government for COVID-19 quarantining two weeks ago and New Conservative were forced to scramble to replace the venue.

Pullman Hotel came to the rescue and provided the conference facilities and accommodation, however on Tuesday afternoon New Conservative were notified that the Ministry of Health had decided that the conference would not be allowed at the Pullman.

“It is hard to imagine this decision being made had the conference been for a larger party!” says New Conservative leader, Leighton Baker.

With around forty candidates and hundreds of delegates heading to the conference, it has added a huge workload to an already stretched volunteer staff.

New Conservative would like to thank the Pullman for helping us find a venue at such short notice, and also thank the Cordis Hotel for being so accommodating to us at this time.

What: New Conservative Annual Conference and Campaign Launch.

Where: Cordis Hotel, Auckland.

When: 19th, 20th and 21st June 2020.

© Scoop Media

