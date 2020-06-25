Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

HRMI Rights Tracker.

Thursday, 25 June 2020, 2:56 pm
Press Release: Parents of Vision Impaired New Zealand

The HRMI rights tracker paints a sobering but not unsurprising picture of the grim realities facing families with a disabled family member. Parent members of Parents of Vision Impaired NZ (PVI) have, over the past three decades, constantly advocated for the right of their vision impaired child to a fully inclusive and accessible education, to accessible housing, to health, and, as their child ages into adulthood, the right to accessible workplaces and meaningful paid work.

Parents such as Glenn and Fran Marshall [LINK] have brought cases to the Human Rights Tribunal in an attempt to hold government agencies and their services to account for their violation of disabled children’s rights. Unfortunately, these individual cases have yet to result in any significant change to the way in which the rights of blind and low vision children are upheld across the board.

PVI National Executive Officer, Dr Rebekah Graham, comments on the sobering findings of the HRMI: “Here in New Zealand we like to think that we provide equal opportunity for all, but what these results tell is that we have a very long way to go for our children to make that happen for them. It is unsurprising to me to see education, health, housing, and employment as key challenges faced by people with disabilities and match the same issues parents of a vision-impaired child have spoken to me about.”

“For example, parents have faced delays of up to five years for property modifications, difficulties with accessing appropriate and timely support, can find it hard to source and learn to use assistive technology, and sometimes face a lack of understanding by mainstream educators with regards to visual fatigue and how it presents in children. It is really tough on our parents having to constantly advocate for their child to get even their basic health and education needs met, and this takes its toll on parent’s well-being as well. I had a parent say to me, that it wasn’t until their child left school that they sat back and realised what a horrible, constant battle it had all been, how stressful it all was, and the effect it had on the entire family.”

As far back as 2018, PVI Board member Nikki Stokes [LINK] has spoked about the challenges she has faced – and still faces – in attempting to find accessible housing for her daughter. Nikki comments “I was advised to continue looking for private housing and to keep my daughter’s disability a secret to prevent any discomfort from potential landlords. The wait time for social housing would be months, perhaps years, and emergency housing providers would unlikely be able or willing to accommodate a family with our requirements.” Advising a parent to lie in order to secure some form of housing is a breach of their rights and should not be happening here in New Zealand today.

It is unsurprising to PVI members that both education and work are high on the at-risk of being violated list. Parents of older vision-impaired are deeply concerned about the absence of accessible employment and training opportunities for their blind or low vision young person: “Secondary school ends and there’s just this big empty hole. Where do our young people transition to?” one parent asked. Another noted “Even the simplest of concessions are put in the too hard basket and it’s our young people who are excluded from work before they’ve even had a chance to embark on any sort of career.”

These comments and concerns are consistent with previous reports regarding services for Blind and Low Vision people in New Zealand. The 2015 Litmus Limited report "Stocktake and Needs Analysis of Low Vision Services in New Zealand" [LINK] identified that there is no standard or comprehensive package of services for New Zealanders with low vision and that services vary, depending on the person’s age and where they live. Similarly, the Statistics NZ 2013 Disability Survey data [Disability Survey: 2013 - Stats] noted that there is “a significant unmet need and services [for blind and low vision adults] are inadequate…People in need of low vision services who identify as Māori…and/or who live in provincial and rural areas are not receiving adequate services currently. Low vision services in New Zealand are therefore inequitable and inadequate to meet the needs of people with low vision” (p.6).

Graham comments: “There have been enough reports. What we need is action on accessibility for all legislation and for specific, dedicated deadlines for improving the right to education, health, housing and work for all vision-impaired persons.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Parents of Vision Impaired New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Negating Covid-19 Success, And K-pop’s Links With Black Activism

National MP Michael Woodhouse took his party’s credibility to a new low this morning via his inability to prove his claim that a homeless man had managed to freeload for 14 days inside a quarantine hotel in Auckland. Perusal of the CCTV footage has failed to provide any sign that the homeless man exists, but hey no worries. As Woodhouse told Morning Report : “The abscence of any evidence that it did occur is not evidence that it didn’t occur.” Think about that for a moment. The fact there is no evidence the moon is made of green cheese is not evidence that it isn’t, right?.. More>>

 

Conservation: New Protection For Dolphins

Extensive new protections are being put in place as part of an updated plan to look after New Zealand’s native Hector’s and Māui dolphins, announced Minister of Fisheries Stuart Nash and Minister of Conservation Eugenie Sage today. More>>

ALSO:

Drought: Waikato Iwi Look To Block Auckland Water Grab

Waikato iwi want to block Auckland Council's bid to more than double the city's daily water grab from the Waikato River. More>>

ALSO:

PM Statement: Shooting In Massey

The Prime Minister and Minister of Police have issued the following statement on the shooting in Massey this morning. More>>

ALSO:

Gun Law: A New Firearms System Focused On Safety

Tougher gun laws will begin to take effect from next week following the passage of new firearms legislation through Parliament today. The Minister of Police says the Third Reading of the Arms Legislation Bill is an historic milestone for community ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Building A Stronger Health And Disability System

The Government is committing to a long-term programme of reform to build a stronger New Zealand Health and Disability System that delivers for all. More>>

ALSO:

National: Todd Muller Outlines National’s First Term Priorities

Creating tens of thousands of new full-time jobs and building a better economy than before the Covid-19 crisis will be National’s top priorities in its first term, Leader of the Opposition Todd Muller told his home community of Te Puna today. In ... More>>

ALSO:

Election 2020: Parties Get Into gear

The Green Party is pleased to reveal its candidate list for the upcoming election. With a mix of familiar faces and fresh new talent, this exceptional group of candidates are ready to lead the Greens back into Government. Using the most democratic list ... More>>

ALSO:


Covid-19 Managed Isolation And Testing: By The Numbers

The Ministry of Health has been unable to reach at least 58 percent of the people who left managed isolation untested between 9 and 16 June, its own numbers show. The Ministry of Health has started reporting in earnest its figures on the numbers of people who have left managed isolation who have been tested... More>>

ALSO:


PM Press Conference: Extended Cruise Ship Ban, Mandatory Traveller Testing

The government is extending a ban on cruise ships and updating its health order to make clear that travellers may be required to take multiple tests, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says. More>>

ALSO:


Trade: New Zealand And UK Launch Free Trade Talks

New Zealand and the UK have formally launched free trade negotiations today. More>>

ALSO:

Government: $60m For Nationwide Job Creation

The Provincial Growth Fund is providing $60 million to councils and KiwiRail to create employment for local workers, Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones announced today. More>>

ALSO:

Hamilton City Council: Captain Hamilton’s Statue To Be Removed

Hamilton City Council has decided to remove the bronze statue of Captain Hamilton from Civic Square after a formal request from Waikato-Tainui. The request comes after a growing international drive to remove statues which are seen to represent cultural ... More>>

ALSO:

Scoop Team: PM’s Press Conference – The Move To Level One

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said New Zealand will move to covid-19 level one restrictions from midnight tonight. Cabinet’s decision follows the Ministry of Health saying there were no active cases in the country and there had been no new ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 