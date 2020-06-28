Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Health And Disability System Review Report A Huge Disappointment

Sunday, 28 June 2020, 12:39 pm
Press Release: Disability Support Network

Health and Disability System Review Report a Huge Disappointment – time to stop treating disability as a health issue

The Health and Disability System Review Report is actually a “health system” review that pays lip service to the disability sector and continues the marginalisation of disabled people, says New Zealand Disability Support Network CEO Dr Garth Bennie.

“The Simpson Report completely ignores the issue that matters most to the disability sector – that disability is not a health issue. The recommendation to devolve disability support to DHBs has the potential to simply further entrench disability in the health system,” says Dr Bennie.

“The cursory attention paid to disability-related matters in the Simpson Report is a reflection of how the current system already operates to marginalise disability. “It dismisses the significant contributions of disabled people, families and service providers who have been collectively working for changes that are far more transformational than what it offers up.

“The single chapter of the Simpson Report devoted to disability reveals a very superficial understanding of the Enabling Good Lives Principles which have informed over a decade of effort to demonstrate new ways of governing, designing and delivering support.

“The work of the disability sector is taking us in the opposite direction from the proposed shift to DHBs. Our view is that ultimately, disability support needs to escape from the health system altogether, rather than fragmented even further within the DHBs.

Just as we are concerned about a proposed Maori Health Authority being restricted to an advisory role, we have similar concerns about any disability focused structure in the proposed new system not being fully empowered to commission and fund disability support services.

“We need far bolder moves from government that recognises disability is not primarily about healthcare, but about social support, ending discrimination and creating opportunities. Many in the sector are calling for a separate entity that can focus on disability policy and support. NZDSN believes this should occur in the context of much broader reforms that end the fragmentation across Health, MSD, and ACC that discriminate based on the cause of disability. This should include a dramatic re-think about how we better integrate social and income support, how its funded and how commissioning works.

If government does not take the opportunity or have the appetite for such reform and is determined to pursue the proposed changes outlined in the Simpson report, there is considerable work to do – and NZDSN welcomes the opportunity to contribute. This includes how the Enabling Good Lives Principles will directly inform the way services are commissioned and how governance arrangements will involve disabled people and families.

“Proposals to abandon the work of the past decade and simply offload disability support on to the DHBs is not acceptable. It is important that we take the opportunity to continue the direction of travel that is being informed by an already agreed set of principles, so that disability support does not become further entrenched in the health system as the proposed changes unfold,” says Dr Bennie.

“The Simpson Report does offer some broader recommendations that we would support. These include:

· the proposal to set in law annual increments to the health budget to cover cost pressures which would give providers a far more predictable future and avoid funding cuts by stealth – which have plagued disability funding for many years.

· Employing more disabled people in the health and disability system, particularly in leadership roles, is something providers and the system as a whole should be accelerating – whatever the structure of the system might be in the future.

· Improved and more equitable access to core health services for disabled people is long overdue.

NZDSN looks forward to the opportunity to contribute to the enormous amount of work that will be needed to ensure that new and already demonstrated ways of designing, governing and delivering disability support are safeguarded in any implementation of the proposed changes.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Disability Support Network on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Media Collusion With National’s Attack Lines

For most of the past week, any consumer of this country’s management of Covid-19 would think New Zealand was actually Brazil, or Texas. The media language has been full of claims of “botches” at the border, and laxness and inexcusable errors that amounted to a “national disgrace.” Amidst all this talk of “fiascos” and ”chaos” anyone could be forgiven for failing to grasp that as yet, not a single person has become ill, let alone died as a result of these allegedly calamitous lapses in border security and quarantine testing. For weeks, no community transmission of the virus has occurred, anywhere, in New Zealand... More>>

 

Conservation: New Protection For Dolphins

Extensive new protections are being put in place as part of an updated plan to look after New Zealand’s native Hector’s and Māui dolphins, announced Minister of Fisheries Stuart Nash and Minister of Conservation Eugenie Sage today. More>>

ALSO:

Drought: Waikato Iwi Look To Block Auckland Water Grab

Waikato iwi want to block Auckland Council's bid to more than double the city's daily water grab from the Waikato River. More>>

ALSO:

PM Statement: Shooting In Massey

The Prime Minister and Minister of Police have issued the following statement on the shooting in Massey this morning. More>>

ALSO:

Gun Law: A New Firearms System Focused On Safety

Tougher gun laws will begin to take effect from next week following the passage of new firearms legislation through Parliament today. The Minister of Police says the Third Reading of the Arms Legislation Bill is an historic milestone for community ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Building A Stronger Health And Disability System

The Government is committing to a long-term programme of reform to build a stronger New Zealand Health and Disability System that delivers for all. More>>

ALSO:

National: Todd Muller Outlines National’s First Term Priorities

Creating tens of thousands of new full-time jobs and building a better economy than before the Covid-19 crisis will be National’s top priorities in its first term, Leader of the Opposition Todd Muller told his home community of Te Puna today. In ... More>>

ALSO:

Election 2020: Parties Get Into gear

The Green Party is pleased to reveal its candidate list for the upcoming election. With a mix of familiar faces and fresh new talent, this exceptional group of candidates are ready to lead the Greens back into Government. Using the most democratic list ... More>>

ALSO:


Covid-19 Managed Isolation And Testing: By The Numbers

The Ministry of Health has been unable to reach at least 58 percent of the people who left managed isolation untested between 9 and 16 June, its own numbers show. The Ministry of Health has started reporting in earnest its figures on the numbers of people who have left managed isolation who have been tested... More>>

ALSO:


PM Press Conference: Extended Cruise Ship Ban, Mandatory Traveller Testing

The government is extending a ban on cruise ships and updating its health order to make clear that travellers may be required to take multiple tests, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says. More>>

ALSO:


Trade: New Zealand And UK Launch Free Trade Talks

New Zealand and the UK have formally launched free trade negotiations today. More>>

ALSO:

Government: $60m For Nationwide Job Creation

The Provincial Growth Fund is providing $60 million to councils and KiwiRail to create employment for local workers, Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones announced today. More>>

ALSO:

Hamilton City Council: Captain Hamilton’s Statue To Be Removed

Hamilton City Council has decided to remove the bronze statue of Captain Hamilton from Civic Square after a formal request from Waikato-Tainui. The request comes after a growing international drive to remove statues which are seen to represent cultural ... More>>

ALSO:

Scoop Team: PM’s Press Conference – The Move To Level One

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said New Zealand will move to covid-19 level one restrictions from midnight tonight. Cabinet’s decision follows the Ministry of Health saying there were no active cases in the country and there had been no new ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 