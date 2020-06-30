Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Kiwis Count Highlights Satisfaction With Public Services

Tuesday, 30 June 2020, 11:12 am
Press Release: State Services Commission

Kiwis Count has been an ongoing survey since 2007 where New Zealanders are asked for their views and experiences on the public services they have received, and their trust in the public and private sectors. The feedback helps government agencies see where services are working well and where to focus efforts to improve.

The 2019 results show satisfaction with public services and trust of New Zealand’s public sector remains high.

“Overall the results show satisfaction with public services and trust of New Zealand’s public sector remains high,” said State Services Commissioner Peter Hughes.

“It is particularly satisfying that the upward trend in satisfaction and trust levels has continued since the first survey in 2007.”

Key results in the 2019 survey:

  • 79% of New Zealanders trust public services based on their personal experience. This is 12 percentage points higher than 2007, and one percentage point down on 2018.
  • 49% of New Zealanders surveyed trust the public sector brand, which is five percentage points higher than 2015 though slightly down on last year.
  • Kiwis Count measures New Zealanders' satisfaction with 43 commonly used services. The overall service quality score for 2019 is 77, which remains a record high. This is nine points higher than 2007 and the same level as 2018.
  • Overall satisfaction with public sector services has been consistently higher than private sector services since 2012.

The results are consistent with the latest Colmar Brunton 2020 Public Sector Reputation Index showing big improvements in agencies listening to the public's point of view, on trustworthiness, using taxpayers’ money responsibly and being relied upon to protect individuals’ personal information. The results also underline the International Civil Service Effectiveness Index which last year ranked New Zealand second overall out of 38 countries on performance and first on integrity, capabilities and procurement.

Future Kiwis Count surveys will continue to collect information on trust and confidence, with an increased sample size from 2000 to 4000, new methodology, and with the results published quarterly rather than annually.

“Public servants work every day to earn the trust and confidence of New Zealanders,” said Mr Hughes.

“The public service can’t operate without the trust and confidence of the people we serve.

“New Zealand has a high degree of public trust and confidence in our system of government and we can't take this for granted – it’s something we have to work hard every day to maintain. Without public trust we lose our licence to operate.”

© Scoop Media

Find more from State Services Commission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Opaque Workings Of The Royal Commission Into The Mosque Shootings

As we heard on RNZ this morning, the Moslem community is looking to the Royal Commission of Inquiry Into The Attacks on Christchurch Mosques for answers about the motives of the shooter. And also about and the adequacy of the security services and Police handling of the threat he posed – before, during and after the events of March 15, 2019. Yet on all the current signs are that while the public will be told the findings of the Commission, almost all the evidence on which the inquiry based its conclusions will remain suppressed. Probably, we will get a laundry list of the people spoken to by the Commission, but not what they were asked, or what they said in reply. That seems entirely inadequate. In the wake of the worst mass killings in New Zealand history... More>>

 

Election 2020: Green Party Unveils Income Policy

The Green Party is today unveiling its Poverty Action Plan, which includes a Guaranteed Minimum Income to ensure people have enough to live with dignity. The scheme resets income support payments to ensure everyone not in full-time paid work gets at least ... More>>

ALSO:


Conservation: New Protection For Dolphins

Extensive new protections are being put in place as part of an updated plan to look after New Zealand’s native Hector’s and Māui dolphins, announced Minister of Fisheries Stuart Nash and Minister of Conservation Eugenie Sage today. More>>

ALSO:

Drought: Waikato Iwi Look To Block Auckland Water Grab

Waikato iwi want to block Auckland Council's bid to more than double the city's daily water grab from the Waikato River. More>>

ALSO:

PM Statement: Shooting In Massey

The Prime Minister and Minister of Police have issued the following statement on the shooting in Massey this morning. More>>

ALSO:

Gun Law: A New Firearms System Focused On Safety

Tougher gun laws will begin to take effect from next week following the passage of new firearms legislation through Parliament today. The Minister of Police says the Third Reading of the Arms Legislation Bill is an historic milestone for community ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Building A Stronger Health And Disability System

The Government is committing to a long-term programme of reform to build a stronger New Zealand Health and Disability System that delivers for all. More>>

ALSO:

Covid-19: Isolation System To Be Beefed Up After Stress

A range of improvements are already underway to address issues identified in the rapid review of the Managed Isolation and Quarantine system released today, Housing Minister Megan Woods said. The review was commissioned just over a week ago to identify ... More>>

ALSO:

Election 2020: Parties Get Into Gear

ACT has today announced its list for the 2020 General Election. “The calibre and experience of our candidates will impress voters of every persuasion. We have candidates from all walks of life. People who have built their homes, families and businesses ... More>>

ALSO:

PM Press Conference: Extended Cruise Ship Ban, Mandatory Traveller Testing

The government is extending a ban on cruise ships and updating its health order to make clear that travellers may be required to take multiple tests, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says. More>>

ALSO:


Trade: New Zealand And UK Launch Free Trade Talks

New Zealand and the UK have formally launched free trade negotiations today. More>>

ALSO:

Government: $60m For Nationwide Job Creation

The Provincial Growth Fund is providing $60 million to councils and KiwiRail to create employment for local workers, Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones announced today. More>>

ALSO:

Hamilton City Council: Captain Hamilton’s Statue To Be Removed

Hamilton City Council has decided to remove the bronze statue of Captain Hamilton from Civic Square after a formal request from Waikato-Tainui. The request comes after a growing international drive to remove statues which are seen to represent cultural ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 