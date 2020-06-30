Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Select Committee Report Fails To Address Climate Groups’ Substantial Concerns With Fast Track Bill

Tuesday, 30 June 2020, 6:03 pm
Press Release: 350 Aotearoa

Climate justice organisation 350 Aotearoa is disappointed that the Environment Select Committee has failed to address substantial concerns with the Covid-19 Response (Fast Track Consenting) Bill in its report released today. The Bill currently removes the public’s right to have a say on fast-tracked projects and fails to create climate and environmental bottom lines as criteria for fast-tracking.

350 Aotearoa Campaigner Siri Andersen said “The next decade will be essential in rapidly transforming Aotearoa to reduce our emissions and transition towards a low-carbon future. It is vital that any infrastructure spending considers climate impact as a bottom line for eligibility to ensure that the choices we make today set us on course towards a more just and sustainable future.” 

In mid-June, the Fast Track Bill passed its first reading in Parliament and the Environment Select Committee announced a short period for public consultation.

“The Select Committee process has been a disappointment from the start. New Zealanders were given only five days to make written submissions and only three two days were set aside for oral submissions on a Bill that will seriously change the way that major infrastructure projects can be approved for two years,” noted Andersen

350 Aotearoa, together with their colleagues at Coal Action Network Aotearoa and Oil Change International, released a submission guide to assist those concerned with the legislation to submit to the Select Committee.

“Despite the tight timelines, over 100 people used our submission guide to tell the Select Committee that they had serious issues with the Fast Track Bill,” said Andersen. “Yet not one of our concerns with the legislation has been meaningfully addressed in the Select Committee report - not the failure to meaningfully consider climate impacts, nor the limiting of appeal rights or the lack of oversight the public will have over how decisions are made for big infrastructure works.”

“People are right to be concerned that this piece of legislation is being rushed through Parliament without careful consideration of the potential risk to our climate and environment, let alone the risk to our democracy posed by limiting public consultation and rights to appeal approvals,” said Andersen.

The Environment Select Committee report, released today, recommends a number of minor amendments to the Fast Track Bill, including adding greenhouse gas emissions to the range of considerations the Minister for the Environment may but is not required to take into consideration when assessing fast-track applications. 350 Aotearoa notes that serious concerns raised through the submissions process about public participation and consultation, environmental and climate impacts and rights to appeal approvals have not been addressed by the Select Committee.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from 350 Aotearoa on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Opaque Workings Of The Royal Commission Into The Mosque Shootings

As we heard on RNZ this morning, the Moslem community is looking to the Royal Commission of Inquiry Into The Attacks on Christchurch Mosques for answers about the motives of the shooter. And also about and the adequacy of the security services and Police handling of the threat he posed – before, during and after the events of March 15, 2019. Yet on all the current signs are that while the public will be told the findings of the Commission, almost all the evidence on which the inquiry based its conclusions will remain suppressed. Probably, we will get a laundry list of the people spoken to by the Commission, but not what they were asked, or what they said in reply. That seems entirely inadequate. In the wake of the worst mass killings in New Zealand history... More>>

 

Election 2020: Green Party Unveils Income Policy

The Green Party is today unveiling its Poverty Action Plan, which includes a Guaranteed Minimum Income to ensure people have enough to live with dignity. The scheme resets income support payments to ensure everyone not in full-time paid work gets at least ... More>>

ALSO:


Conservation: New Protection For Dolphins

Extensive new protections are being put in place as part of an updated plan to look after New Zealand’s native Hector’s and Māui dolphins, announced Minister of Fisheries Stuart Nash and Minister of Conservation Eugenie Sage today. More>>

ALSO:

Drought: Waikato Iwi Look To Block Auckland Water Grab

Waikato iwi want to block Auckland Council's bid to more than double the city's daily water grab from the Waikato River. More>>

ALSO:

PM Statement: Shooting In Massey

The Prime Minister and Minister of Police have issued the following statement on the shooting in Massey this morning. More>>

ALSO:

Gun Law: A New Firearms System Focused On Safety

Tougher gun laws will begin to take effect from next week following the passage of new firearms legislation through Parliament today. The Minister of Police says the Third Reading of the Arms Legislation Bill is an historic milestone for community ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Building A Stronger Health And Disability System

The Government is committing to a long-term programme of reform to build a stronger New Zealand Health and Disability System that delivers for all. More>>

ALSO:

Covid-19: Isolation System To Be Beefed Up After Stress

A range of improvements are already underway to address issues identified in the rapid review of the Managed Isolation and Quarantine system released today, Housing Minister Megan Woods said. The review was commissioned just over a week ago to identify ... More>>

ALSO:

Election 2020: Parties Get Into Gear

ACT has today announced its list for the 2020 General Election. “The calibre and experience of our candidates will impress voters of every persuasion. We have candidates from all walks of life. People who have built their homes, families and businesses ... More>>

ALSO:

PM Press Conference: Extended Cruise Ship Ban, Mandatory Traveller Testing

The government is extending a ban on cruise ships and updating its health order to make clear that travellers may be required to take multiple tests, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says. More>>

ALSO:


Trade: New Zealand And UK Launch Free Trade Talks

New Zealand and the UK have formally launched free trade negotiations today. More>>

ALSO:

Government: $60m For Nationwide Job Creation

The Provincial Growth Fund is providing $60 million to councils and KiwiRail to create employment for local workers, Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones announced today. More>>

ALSO:

Hamilton City Council: Captain Hamilton’s Statue To Be Removed

Hamilton City Council has decided to remove the bronze statue of Captain Hamilton from Civic Square after a formal request from Waikato-Tainui. The request comes after a growing international drive to remove statues which are seen to represent cultural ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 