Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

IHC Calls On Government To Abandon Force In Schools

Wednesday, 1 July 2020, 3:38 pm
Press Release: IHC

IHC is calling on the Government to heed the wave of anti-brutality sentiment sweeping the world, and move away from the use of force and restraint in schools.

The Education and Training Bill, currently before the Committee of the whole House, includes clause 95 which replaces the term “physical restraint”, which is allowed by current law, with “physical force”. This change would allow teachers and staff members to use force against students to prevent imminent harm to that student or another person.

But Trish Grant, IHC Director of Advocacy, says with the right leadership, training, school practice, staff skills and school atmosphere, all schools could move to using restraint very rarely, in only very high-risk situations.

“We need to move away from using force or restraint, and instead use worthwhile de-escalation techniques,” Trish says.

“In recent weeks, there have been worldwide demonstrations protesting the excessive use of force by police. If we are moving towards a world where police are expected to peacefully de-escalate, it is not the right move for force to be brought back to schools.

“New Zealand knows better than this and must do better – using force against children and young people, regardless of how they are behaving, is a violation of their rights and an indictment on our collective humanity.”

IHC says students with disability and their families are particularly concerned about the re-introduction of force at school. In an example given by Education Minister Chris Hipkins, a teacher could use force to prevent a student from destroying another student’s work.

“The use of force in schools to protect objects is unacceptable,” says Trish.

Students with disabilities disproportionally feel the brunt of restraint used in schools. In 2019, the NZ Herald reported: “Details provided under the Official Information Act show that the country's 37 special schools, which have only 0.5 per cent of all students, accounted for 22 per cent of the physical restraints reported in the 15 months up to November.”

If force were to be introduced these students would also be the ones to experience it.

“We support the concerns of teachers that violence is escalating in our schools,” Trish says.

“Most discussion of this issue pits teachers, families and disability groups against each other, but we all want the same thing – schools that are safe places for all and that allow our students to flourish.”

Trish says students and their families have not had enough say in the process and decision-making, and their rights and wellbeing have not been fully considered.

“If we do not respond to students appropriately, this could lead to students experiencing post-traumatic stress disorder, self-harm or feeling suicidal,” Trish says.

“There needs to be an integrated cross government approach to support -these students to determine what is causing the behaviour and work on dealing with those issues. Police, Justice, family harm, trauma, violence, mental health, addiction and child development and behaviour experts must come together to develop strategies and practices to assist students to thrive.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from IHC on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why Attack Isn’t Our Best Means Of Cyber-Defence

This morning’s news that the SIS engaged in attacks on the Indian High Commission and Embassy of Iran during the late 1980s/early 1990s should come as no surprise. Down the years, there’s been an Orwellian tendency to depict the role of our spy agencies as re-active, and being all about the provision of “defence” and “security” here at home. In reality, that’s not what they’re about. Regularly, our membership of the Five Eyes alliance has seen our spy agencies act as willing guns for hire for whatever contract work that MI6 or the CIA may have in mind... More>>



     
     

    Election 2020: Green Party Unveils Income Policy

    The Green Party is today unveiling its Poverty Action Plan, which includes a Guaranteed Minimum Income to ensure people have enough to live with dignity. The scheme resets income support payments to ensure everyone not in full-time paid work gets at least ... More>>

    ALSO:


    Conservation: New Protection For Dolphins

    Extensive new protections are being put in place as part of an updated plan to look after New Zealand’s native Hector’s and Māui dolphins, announced Minister of Fisheries Stuart Nash and Minister of Conservation Eugenie Sage today. More>>

    ALSO:

    Auckland: Water Consent Referred To Board Of Inquiry

    Environment Minister David Parker has today “called in” Auckland’s application to the Waikato Regional Council to take an extra 200 million litres of water a day from the lower reaches of the Waikato River for Auckland drinking water and other municipal uses... More>>

    ALSO:

    PM Statement: Shooting In Massey

    The Prime Minister and Minister of Police have issued the following statement on the shooting in Massey this morning. More>>

    ALSO:

    Gun Law: A New Firearms System Focused On Safety

    Tougher gun laws will begin to take effect from next week following the passage of new firearms legislation through Parliament today. The Minister of Police says the Third Reading of the Arms Legislation Bill is an historic milestone for community ... More>>

    ALSO:

    Government: Building A Stronger Health And Disability System

    The Government is committing to a long-term programme of reform to build a stronger New Zealand Health and Disability System that delivers for all. More>>

    ALSO:

    Biosecurity: Winston Peters On EU Travel: 'We're Not Going To Compromise Our Country's Health'

    Foreign Minister Winston Peters says New Zealanders who head to Europe on holiday should pay for their two weeks' hotel quarantine when they return. More>>

    Economy: Infrastructure Investment To Create Jobs, Kick-Start COVID Rebuild

    A new package of infrastructure investments will help kick-start the post-COVID rebuild by creating more than 20,000 jobs and unlocking more than $5 billion of projects up and down New Zealand. Finance Minister Grant Robertson and Infrastructure Minister ... More>>

    ALSO:

    Covid-19: Isolation System To Be Beefed Up After Stress

    A range of improvements are already underway to address issues identified in the rapid review of the Managed Isolation and Quarantine system released today, Housing Minister Megan Woods said. The review was commissioned just over a week ago to identify ... More>>

    ALSO:

    Election 2020: Parties Get Into Gear

    ACT has today announced its list for the 2020 General Election. “The calibre and experience of our candidates will impress voters of every persuasion. We have candidates from all walks of life. People who have built their homes, families and businesses ... More>>

    ALSO:

    PM Press Conference: Extended Cruise Ship Ban, Mandatory Traveller Testing

    The government is extending a ban on cruise ships and updating its health order to make clear that travellers may be required to take multiple tests, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says. More>>

    ALSO:

    Int'l Trade: New Zealand To Host Virtual APEC In 2021

    Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters and Trade and Export Growth Minister David Parker announced today that New Zealand’s hosting of APEC in 2021 will go ahead using virtual digital platforms. Mr Peters said the global disruption caused by COVID-19, ... More>>

    ALSO:

    work Join ScoopPro
     
    Submit News / Press Releases
     
    person_add Join ScoopCitizen
     
     
     

    LATEST HEADLINES

    • PARLIAMENT
    • POLITICS
    • REGIONAL
    More RSS
     


     

    InfoPages News Channels


     
    • Wellington Scoop
     
     
     