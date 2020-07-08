Petition To Oppose Dome Valley Landfill Site

Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Whātua has created an action station petition to oppose the application for the proposed Dome Valley Landfill.

Find the petition here: https://our.actionstation.org.nz/petitions/protect-our-kaipara-moana

The Petition asks that the Mayor of Auckland, Auckland Council and the Minister for the Environment Hon David Parker honour their Treaty obligations to Mana Whenua as Kaitiaki of the Kaipara and say no to a mega landfill in Dome Valley.

The area is important to Iwi, as whakapapa is woven into the whenua, and the waters that flow from the several tributaries and puna to the Hoteo and Kaipara Moana. The traditional food basket of Ngāti Whātua, currently faces its greatest environmental challenge to date with the proposal for millions of tonnes of Auckland’s waste that will end up polluting the Kaipara harbour.

The petition asks the Council to halt all discussions with Waste Management NZ, and as a Treaty partner provide Iwi the opportunity to co-create a partnership that will assist our communities to manage waste in a way that puts Papatūānuku and the community at the centre of decision making.

We must consider the long-term environmental outcomes. The first step for protecting the future of the Kaipara Moana is to consider sustainable waste solutions.

Ngāti Whātua ask for national support for this kaupapa and are seeking tautoko/support from all Uri, whānau, hapū, marae and tribal partners to sign their national petition and put forward a submission.

© Scoop Media

