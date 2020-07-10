New Political Party Contests The Queen- Or Kingmaker Position In The 2020 General Elections

A new political party, the New Zealand TEA Party, with headquarters in Auckland, has been established. The party aims to contest the queen- or kingmaker position to form a coalition with the largest parliamentary party as part of the general elections from 5 to 19 September.

Around 1.2 million people in New Zealand are migrants from many different ethnicities across the globe; many ethnicities are currently un- or under-represented in Parliament. The TEA Party’s main objective is to have more competent migrants elected so that Parliament may better reflect the New Zealand of today. Co-leaders John Hong and Susanna Kruger, both 2019 Auckland Mayoral Candidates, are long-time migrants from mainland China and South Africa, respectively. “We must do better than giving migrants sound advice on surviving in this most livable country we now call home,” say Hong and Kruger with a single voice.

With party values such as Diversity, Family, Business, Vision and TEA standing for Taxpayers and Entrepreneurs Alliance, the TEA Party seems to be everyone’s cup of tea who want to see a community where all are included to sit around the table for tea and negotiate their fair share. Some of the key policies of the party are: As COVID-19 relief, $1,500 every month for each family until 31 March 2021; a government-controlled investment fund to strengthen infrastructure and revive tourism; parent and partner visas for migrants to improve their quality of life; improved meeting of nursing and teaching needs; and a Kiwi family restoration platform.

After months of preparation, all New Zealanders of our multi-cultural nation are now invited to join the TEA Party (teaparty.org.nz) as members, volunteers or donors.

© Scoop Media

