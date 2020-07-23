Three Cheers For Kiwibank - But Not So Much For Shane Jones

Kiwibank’s recognition that coal is too dirty to invest in was today welcomed by Coal Action Network Aotearoa, as a huge victory for climate change activism in New Zealand.

“Three cheers for Kiwibank, and for all its customers who urged them to dump coal,” said Cindy Baxter, a member of the CANA organising group.

"Last week the terrible floods in Northland and Tologa Bay reminded us just what is ahead of us if we don’t act fast on climate change. These one-in-500-year floods will become more frequent, and more damaging,” she said.

CANA urged other financial institutions in New Zealand to follow suit - and for the government to continue to push through stronger climate policies to drive down emissions at home, which would in turn give us the moral platform from which to push for the international community to also step up action.

“It beggars belief that government Ministers like Shane Jones cannot connect the dots between supporting coal and the devastation of his beloved Northland from floods - you’d think he’d be wanting to do his best to stop this kind of havoc being wreaked in the regions.”

