Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Kiwibank Policy Doesn’t Pass Litmus Test

Friday, 24 July 2020, 10:18 am
Press Release: Make Lemonade

Kiwibank’s new responsible banking policy includes a number of businesses that it would not do business with.

This included places such as brothels and strip clubs which the bank put in the same category as fossil fuels, military and nuclear weapons and palm oil companies.

However, Kiwibank has stepped back from an outright ban on doing business with brothels and strip clubs following an industry backlash, entrepreneur Sir Ray Avery says.

“The bank has since dropped the ban on the sex industry, although it still regards it as a sensitive sector with high potential for harm.

“The Prostitutes' Collective says that retraction doesn't go far enough and brothels should not be grouped with industries deemed harmful.

“So does Kiwibank have a deep intrinsic culture of prompting the health and wellbeing of our people and our planet? Have they conducted deep due diligence on the companies most likely to cause harm or is this just naïve marketing-speak?

“It’s easy to ban the bad boy clusters such as military grade weapons and munitions, nuclear weapons and nuclear explosive devices, anti-personnel mines and landmines. Also, depleted uranium weapons, chemical and biological weapons and componentry intended for use in military grade weapons manufactures.

“The last time I checked there were no companies in New Zealand manufacturing these products.

“If Kiwibank really has a commitment to responsible business practices then perhaps they should have done more research regarding industries in New Zealand which actually do cause incremental damage to our people and our planet.

This could include some sectors of the multibillion dollar fashion clothing industry, toy manufacturing industries which are the precursor to modern slavery ,child labour and preventable occupational health and safety deaths.

“Fashion is one of five industries implicated in modern slavery according to international advocacy organisations which cites coffee, banana, cotton and tea production as major industries promoting slavery and child labour.

“An ABC television investigation has uncovered Target and H&M were among the brands sourcing cotton from China’s troubled Xinjiang province, where detained Muslim Uyghurs are reportedly forced to work in textile factories.

“The International Labour Organisation values profits from slavery at $150 billion a year, making it more fruitful than the Apple company.

“Essentially, these victims are part of the reason why we can walk into our clothing retailers and snag a great deal on a pair of jeans and feel economically satisfied.

“So does Kiwibank really have a culture of not supporting businesses that cause harm to us and our planet?

“Well the answer is in their caveat with respect to the tobacco industry which is named as one of the industries they will be withholding banking services to but which has a clarifying clause: people who work for these businesses can still bank with us.

“So if you are a pimp selling life threatening tobacco products you can still bank with Kiwibank but your company can’t,” Sir Ray says.

Kiwibank is 100 percent New Zealand owned. Its parent company, Kiwi Group Holdings (KGH), is owned by New Zealand Post (which holds a 53 percent stake), the Guardians of the New Zealand Superannuation Fund (25 percent) and the Accident Compensation Corporation (22 percent.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Make Lemonade on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Who Really Deserves Sympathy When Stress Makes People Behave Badly


Sex always makes people sit up and pay attention to what‘s on the news bulletins. The political circus aside…. Power (not sex) has really been the central element in the scandals that have ended the political careers of Iain Lees- Galloway and Andrew Falloon. Workplace romances do happen, but perceptions also matter. It is unacceptable for an MP, let alone for a Minister of the Crown to conduct an intimate relationship with someone whose employment – and career advancement – can be seen as being dependent on the Minister’s good will... More>>

 

Urban Development: New Rules To Help Our Cities Grow Up And Out

New rules to help our fastest growing cities make room for their rising populations has today been released by Urban Development Minister Phil Twyford and Environment Minister David Parker. Phil Twyford said poor quality and restrictive planning has ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Why High Taxes And Austerity Shouldn’t Ruin The Covid Recovery

Even before you factor in the tendency of National’s caucus to self-implode , Judith Collins should have her work cut out. Somehow, she has to convince the voting public that the world’s most effectively managed response to the Covid-19 crisis ... More>>

ALSO:


RNZ: National MP Andrew Falloon Quits Politics Amid Indecent Image Allegations

National MP Andrew Falloon quits politics, effective immediately, after it was revealed he allegedly sent indecent images to more than one woman. More>>

ALSO:


PM: Statement On Iain Lees-Galloway

This morning I am announcing that I have dismissed Minister Iain Lees Galloway as a Minister. Yesterday afternoon the leader of the opposition advised me of an email she had received that related to Iain Lees Galloway. She conveyed to me that she ... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Winston Peters' Friends Went To Antarctica On Taxpayer

The foreign minister directed Antarctica New Zealand to give two highly-prized spots on a trip to the continent to two women closely linked to one of South East Asia's richest families. More>>

ALSO:

Health Policy: National To Charge For Quarantine

Everyone entering New Zealand from 11.59pm on 3 October 2020 will be charged a fee to partially meet the costs of their quarantine under a National Government, National’s Covid-19 Border Response spokesman Gerry Brownlee says. “Currently taxpayers are ... More>>

ALSO:


David Seymour: ACT Leader's Address To Election Campaign Launch - ASB Waterfront Theatre, 12 July 2020

Introduction Thank you very much. Elections in New Zealand – like everywhere - are a very special tradition, because they are driven by you. They’re an opportunity to change your future. If you think about it, the Government doesn’t do much. It ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 