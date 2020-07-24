Did You Get Your Enrolment Pack?

Voters who haven’t received an enrolment update pack in the mail need to act now to make sure they are enrolled and ready to vote in the September election and referendums.

3.27m personalised enrolment packs have been sent to voters to check they are correctly enrolled.

“If you haven’t received an enrolment update pack it means you aren’t enrolled or need to update your details,” says Mandy Bohté, National Manager of Enrolment and Community Engagement.

“Every year thousands of voters are removed from the electoral roll because they’ve changed address but haven’t updated their details with us. If you’ve moved house, you need to make sure you’re enrolled at the right address.”

People can enrol or update their details online at vote.nz using a New Zealand driver licence, New Zealand passport or RealMe verified identity. They can also call 0800 36 76 56 to ask for an enrolment form to be sent to them.

Voters who are correctly enrolled by 16 August will be sent an EasyVote card which will make voting faster.

“Spread the word in your family and make sure everyone is enrolled so they can have their say this September,” says Mandy Bohté.

To be eligible to enrol and vote, you must be 18 or older, a New Zealand citizen or permanent resident, and have lived in New Zealand continuously for 12 months or more at some time in your life.

