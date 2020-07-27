Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Gambling Ad Breached Code With Use Of Language Associated With Addiction

Monday, 27 July 2020, 3:09 pm
Press Release: Advertising Standards Authority

The TAB advertisements were two separate emails promoting various gambling options.
Advertisement 1 was an email titled "Weekend Highlights" and promoted different sports and betting options available in the coming week. The Greyhound section of the advertisement says “Two meetings today to get your chasing fix.”
Advertisement 2 was an email titled "Here is a Top Up Bonus offer specifically for you!" and was a personalised email that said “Simply make one deposit of $ or more into your TAB account.” The offer gave the customer a time period and then said “and we will load your account with a $50 Bonus Bet. How good?!”

The Complainant was concerned the Advertisement 1 was socially irresponsible as the term “chasing fix” encouraged gambling in excess. The Complainant was concerned Advertisement 2 was misleading as the advertisement did not state the amount the customer needed to deposit to receive the Top Up Bonus and claimed the offer was specifically for the customer.

Advertisement 1 was Upheld in relation to the use of the word “fix” and Not Upheld in relation to the use of the word “chasing.” The Complaints Board agreed “chasing” did not meet the threshold to condone or encourage harm in context with greyhound racing where the dogs chase a lure. Considering the use of the word “fix”, the Board said a common definition of a ‘fix’ is to temporarily satisfy an addiction and it can also be associated with simulating a ‘high’ or ‘rush’. The Board said linking gambling in any way with the language of addiction was a breach of the Gambling Advertising Code.

Advertisement 2 was Settled in relation to the omission of minimum deposit information and Not Upheld in relation to the “specifically for you” claim and the use of the words “So Good?!”.

Complaints Board rules on internet safety advertisement

The Department of Internal Affairs television advertisement shows a girl watching an online cartoon video called “Rabbit Birthday Party”. A live enactment of what she is watching appears on the lawn outside the house. Two people in rabbit costumes are sitting at a table with a big sign saying: “Happy Birthday”. When the girl clicks on another “Suggested for you” video called “Rabbit Hunting Party” a hunter appears outside and shoots at the rabbits, hitting the birthday cake. The girl, who is still indoors watching her device, is upset. The voice-over then says “Kids can go from safe places to scary places in just a few clicks. Keep it real online. Get help and advice at: keepitrealonline.govt.nz”.

The Advertising Standards Authority received 45 complaints. Issues included the content was inappropriate for children to see, it portrayed hunters and rabbit hunting in a bad light and it depicted unsafe firearm practices.

The Complaints Board agreed the advertisement fell under the category of advocacy advertising and said the scene with the humans dressed as rabbits was obviously a fantasy scenario and the intended audience would understand this. The Board said the advertisement did not target children but was placed in programming for audiences over 13 and targeted at adults.

The majority of the Complaints Board said the advertisement was socially responsible as the content (including the use of a firearm) and placement of the advertisement was justifiable on educational grounds to address children accessing inappropriate content online. The minority said the portrayal of a person pointing and firing a gun at two people in costumes in a suburban front garden was an unsafe practice and was not justifiable, even for an advocacy advertisement.

The Complaints Board ruled the complaints were Not Upheld.

Gordon Campbell: On Using The Army To Soak Up The Covid Unemployed


Once the government’s wage subsidies run out and the Covid job losses really kick in, there could – conceivably – be a role for the armed forces in soaking up some of the unemployed, especially among Māori. Here, and in other countries, the armed forces and Police have long been a magnet for jobseekers during economic hard times. “The NZ Army is the NZ’s largest single employer of Māori,” Victoria University academic Dr Maria Bargh wrote (p5) in her 2016 book A Hidden Economy, “with approximately 22% of all personnel being Māori.” Other figures currently put that figure closer to 16% but, either way, it is significant... More>>

 

General Election 2020: Newshub-Reid Research Poll Shows Labour Stratospheric And National In Freefall

The latest Newshub-Reid research poll* shows the National party’s leadership crises have catapulted Labour to its highest heights in this poll’s history. It has climbed to 60.9% - an increase of 4.4 percentage points. And National has been punished, ... More>>

Election 2020: Campaign Launches

The Green Party has launched its policy platform. Think Ahead, Act Now: Our Green Vision for Aotearoa was unveiled by Co-leaders Marama Davidson and James Shaw at the party’s Annual General Meeting this morning. Marama Davidson said today: “In ... More>>

Urban Development: New Rules To Help Our Cities Grow Up And Out

New rules to help our fastest growing cities make room for their rising populations has today been released by Urban Development Minister Phil Twyford and Environment Minister David Parker. Phil Twyford said poor quality and restrictive planning has ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Why High Taxes And Austerity Shouldn’t Ruin The Covid Recovery

Even before you factor in the tendency of National’s caucus to self-implode , Judith Collins should have her work cut out. Somehow, she has to convince the voting public that the world’s most effectively managed response to the Covid-19 crisis ... More>>

Energy: 100% Renewable Electricity Grid Explored With Pumped Storage ‘battery’

The Government is taking a significant step toward its goal for 100% renewable electricity generation in a move that could be a game changer for consumers and the creation of a low-emissions economy, Energy & Resources Minister Megan Woods said. ... More>>

Lockdown: Team Of Six Million Campaign Launched In Opposition To Quarantine Fees

A group of 14 overseas-based New Zealanders have this week launched a global campaign advocating for the ability for New Zealanders returning from overseas to come home without having to pay any fees associated with quarantine. Inspired by the Prime ... More>>

PM: Statement On Iain Lees-Galloway

This morning I am announcing that I have dismissed Minister Iain Lees Galloway as a Minister. Yesterday afternoon the leader of the opposition advised me of an email she had received that related to Iain Lees Galloway. She conveyed to me that she ... More>>

RNZ: Winston Peters' Friends Went To Antarctica On Taxpayer

The foreign minister directed Antarctica New Zealand to give two highly-prized spots on a trip to the continent to two women closely linked to one of South East Asia's richest families. More>>

