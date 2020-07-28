Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

New Trustees Appointed To Diversity Works New Zealand Board

Tuesday, 28 July 2020, 11:59 am
Press Release: Diversity Works

Diversity Works New Zealand has announced the appointment of Nicola Ngawati, Alex Chadwick and Laulu Mac Leauanae to its Board of Trustees.

“I am really encouraged by the appointment of such outstanding individuals to represent our public sector partnership”, said Susan Doughty, Chair of the Board. “Each of them will bring valuable insight and experience in their constituent areas and balance our existing talent on the Board.”

Nicola Ngawati (Ngapuhi, Ngāti Hine) is the Director (Kaiwhakahaere Matua) of the joint roopū (in partnership with Te Puni Kōkiri) at the Ministry for Women. She leads the government response to the Mana Wāhine Kaupapa Inquiry and wider work to improve outcomes for Wāhine Māori and has experience increasing diversity in the public and private sectors.

Alex Chadwick is the Gender Pay and Pay Equity Taskforce Manager, leading a joint initiative between the State Services Commission and the Ministry for Women to close the gender pay gap in the public service and achieve pay equity in the wider State sector.

Laulu Mac Leauanae is Chief Executive of the Ministry for Pacific Peoples. Since he started in the role in July 2017 he has led the development of a bold and unifying vision for Pacific communities in New Zealand, and has secured new investments and Pacific-led initiatives to lift the economic, social and cultural wellbeing of Pacific peoples.

“Diversity Works New Zealand advocates for increased diversity in workplace and celebrates workplaces that encourage and support inclusion. The experience that Nicola, Alex and Laulu bring will be vital in advancing Diversity Works New Zealand’s mission and impact,” says Doughty.

Doughty also thanked outgoing Trustees Michelle Hippolite, Helene Quilter and Naomi Ferguson for the leadership and guidance they have provided to Diversity Works New Zealand over their tenure. “I would like to take a moment to thank them for their contribution. They have been highly valued colleagues who unreservedly shared their expertise and time to Board matters. We wish them the very best for the future.”

Diversity Works New Zealand is the national body for workplace diversity and inclusion. It provides information and tools for employers on the business benefits of effectively growing diversity in the workplace. The organisation also delivers training on creating an inclusive workplace culture.

The work that Diversity Works New Zealand does to support fairer and more respectful workplaces is invaluable to improving business performance and sustainability.

The current Board is made up of a diverse group of representatives, who are leaders in the public and private sectors committed to inclusion.

