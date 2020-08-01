Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Powhiri At Manurewa Marae | Arena Williams, Labour Candidate for Manurewa

Saturday, 1 August 2020, 5:41 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Labour Party

Arena Williams, Labour’s candidate for Manurewa, was formally welcomed to the Manurewa Marae today by Chairman Rangi McLean.

A pōwhiri onto Manurewa Marae was held for Williams, her family, and Labour Party supporters. A crowd of almost 100 filled the Marae.

Williams spoke of her connection to Manurewa and commitment to being a local champion for local issues upon entering Parliament.

“Manurewa is a very special place. That’s why I’m standing to be your representative and to re-elect Jacinda Ardern’s Government,” said Williams.

“I grew up on the Takanini side of town - my dad was a councillor here for many years and my mum is a local doctor down the road in Papakura who has looked after some Manurewa families for generations.”

Williams added that she is committed to working alongside community leaders, many of whom were in attendance at today’s event.

On her aspirations for Parliament, Williams said, “I’m proud that Labour will invest over $200 million in the Manukau Super Clinic so our people have better access to quality healthcare closer to home - and I will be a champion for investments like these in Manurewa, which create jobs and deliver for our people.”

Williams was joined by Auckland Councillors Angela Dalton and Daniel Newman, who said that Williams was a strong candidate for Manurewa. “COVID-19 has shattered some aspects of the community but I’m encouraged by the opportunities to work together with Arena”, said Newman. “Arena will be working for the betterment of our community.”

The pōwhiri marked the official welcome of Williams and her team into Manurewa, where her campaign has already gained momentum since her being selected as Labour’s candidate in May. Today’s well attended event showed that the momentum for Labour in Manurewa shows no signs of slowing down.

Arena Williams has longstanding connections to Manurewa. Her father is Haare Williams, a former Councillor in the area, and her mother is local doctor Jacqueline Allan.

There are less than two months left of the election campaign and Williams, along with her supporters, are taking nothing for granted. “Grass roots campaigning is the heart of the Labour Party, and today’s welcome into the Manurewa community reflects that connection,” Williams said.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Labour Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Military Law: Operation Burnham Report Released


Attorney-General David Parker has today released the findings of the Government inquiry held into Operation Burnham and related events.
The operation took place on 21-22 August 2010 in Tirgiran Valley, Afghanistan, and was carried out by NZSAS troops and other nations’ forces operating as part of the International Security Assistance Force.
It was the subject of the book Hit & Run by authors Nicky Hager and Jon Stephenson which contained a number of serious allegations... More>>

 

National On MP Bill: Waka-Jumping Repeal Bill Passes First Reading

The Electoral (Integrity Repeal) Amendment Bill has passed its first reading, marking one step closer to Parliament getting rid of NZ First’s ‘waka-jumping’ legislation, National List MP David Carter says. “I’d like to thank the Greens for voting ... More>>

ALSO:

Covid-19:Legislation For Managed Isolation Payments Introduced

Hon Dr Megan Woods Minister of Housing Legislation to allow the Government to recover some of the costs for managed isolation and quarantine will be introduced to Parliament today, said Minister of Housing Megan Woods. “The Bill will allow the government ... More>>

ALSO:


Election 2020: National's Job Start Policy

National’s plan will unleash an entrepreneurial and job-creation explosion over the next 17 months, which economists say will be the toughest times any living New Zealand has ever known, National Party Leader Judith Collins says. Ms Collins was ... More>>


General Election 2020: Newshub-Reid Research Poll Shows Labour Stratospheric And National In Freefall

The latest Newshub-Reid research poll* shows the National party’s leadership crises have catapulted Labour to its highest heights in this poll’s history. It has climbed to 60.9% - an increase of 4.4 percentage points. And National has been punished, ... More>>

ALSO:


State Services Commission: Findings Of Investigation Into COVID-19 Active Cases Privacy Breach

Deputy State Services Commissioner Helene Quilter has today announced the findings of an investigation into a breach of privacy regarding sensitive personal information. The investigation looked into who or what caused the disclosure of the information, ... More>>

International Security: New Zealand Suspends Extradition Treaty With Hong Kong

The New Zealand Government has suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong and made a number of other changes in light of China’s decision to pass a national security law for Hong Kong, Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters says. More>>

ALSO:

Energy: 100% Renewable Electricity Grid Explored With Pumped Storage ‘battery’

The Government is taking a significant step toward its goal for 100% renewable electricity generation in a move that could be a game changer for consumers and the creation of a low-emissions economy, Energy & Resources Minister Megan Woods said. ... More>>

ALSO:

Lockdown: Team Of Six Million Campaign Launched In Opposition To Quarantine Fees

A group of 14 overseas-based New Zealanders have this week launched a global campaign advocating for the ability for New Zealanders returning from overseas to come home without having to pay any fees associated with quarantine. Inspired by the Prime ... More>>

ALSO:


Election 2020: Campaign Launches

The Green Party has launched its policy platform. Think Ahead, Act Now: Our Green Vision for Aotearoa was unveiled by Co-leaders Marama Davidson and James Shaw at the party’s Annual General Meeting this morning. Marama Davidson said today: “In ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 