Powhiri At Manurewa Marae | Arena Williams, Labour Candidate for Manurewa

Arena Williams, Labour’s candidate for Manurewa, was formally welcomed to the Manurewa Marae today by Chairman Rangi McLean.

A pōwhiri onto Manurewa Marae was held for Williams, her family, and Labour Party supporters. A crowd of almost 100 filled the Marae.

Williams spoke of her connection to Manurewa and commitment to being a local champion for local issues upon entering Parliament.

“Manurewa is a very special place. That’s why I’m standing to be your representative and to re-elect Jacinda Ardern’s Government,” said Williams.

“I grew up on the Takanini side of town - my dad was a councillor here for many years and my mum is a local doctor down the road in Papakura who has looked after some Manurewa families for generations.”

Williams added that she is committed to working alongside community leaders, many of whom were in attendance at today’s event.

On her aspirations for Parliament, Williams said, “I’m proud that Labour will invest over $200 million in the Manukau Super Clinic so our people have better access to quality healthcare closer to home - and I will be a champion for investments like these in Manurewa, which create jobs and deliver for our people.”

Williams was joined by Auckland Councillors Angela Dalton and Daniel Newman, who said that Williams was a strong candidate for Manurewa. “COVID-19 has shattered some aspects of the community but I’m encouraged by the opportunities to work together with Arena”, said Newman. “Arena will be working for the betterment of our community.”

The pōwhiri marked the official welcome of Williams and her team into Manurewa, where her campaign has already gained momentum since her being selected as Labour’s candidate in May. Today’s well attended event showed that the momentum for Labour in Manurewa shows no signs of slowing down.

Arena Williams has longstanding connections to Manurewa. Her father is Haare Williams, a former Councillor in the area, and her mother is local doctor Jacqueline Allan.

There are less than two months left of the election campaign and Williams, along with her supporters, are taking nothing for granted. “Grass roots campaigning is the heart of the Labour Party, and today’s welcome into the Manurewa community reflects that connection,” Williams said.

