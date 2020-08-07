Mining Permit On DOC Land An Utter Betrayal

Coromandel Watchdog of Hauraki says the Government has utterly betrayed the public by allowing MBIE to grant a 40 year mining permit to Oceana Gold on Dept of Conservation land at Wharekirauponga near Whangamata this week.

" It is appalling that this has Government broken the promise that Dept of Conservation land would be protected from new mines . Many people believe that Dept of Conservation land cannot be mine and will very disappointed. This is especially shocking given that one of the world's most endangered frogs live in the area where the mining permit has been issued" said Catherine Delahunty, Chairperson of Coromandel Watchdog.

" The mining permit is the first step towards environmental destruction, toxic waste production and risks to water quality as well as rare species. This land was set aside for protection and recreation not a toxic industry . The Minister of Conservation could deny access to the area or the resource consents to mine could fail in court, but we have lost all faith that the Government means to protect DOC land. Nevertheless we will fight this every step of the way.

Labour and the Greens have campaigned on this issue and promised action and we have had nothing but betrayal. The Labour, Greens and NZ First Government have spent the last three years talking about consultation while drilling for gold has continued on precious conservation land, and now under their watch a new permit to mine has been issued. This is an election issue and we would expect that the Greens to call out Labour on this issue and demand Labour protect DOC land in any coalition agreement if they are returned to Government" Ms Delahunty said.

