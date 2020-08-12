Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

WasteMINZ Pleased To See Phase Out Of Single-use Plastic Items

Wednesday, 12 August 2020, 1:56 pm
Press Release: WasteMINZ

- The move will force behaviour change for consumers and hospitality sector;

- Will improve quality of compost and soils in horticulture sector;

- Coffee cups and wet wipes not included in ban.

“Today’s announcement by Associate Minister for the Environment, Eugenie Sage, to ban seven single-use plastic items is an important step in addressing plastic pollution,” says Donna Peterson, Chair of the WasteMINZ Behaviour Change Sector Group.

The items are plastic straws, plastic cotton-buds, drink stirrers, tableware, some single-use cups and lids, single-use produce bags and non-compostable produce stickers.
About 75 percent of litter found in beach clean-ups is still single-use plastic with straws still the ninth highest offender of beach clean-up items.
“Asking people to say no to straws is all good and well, but this doesn’t stop one being included in your drink by hospitality staff, purely out of habit. At the moment it is the responsibility of consumers to remember to bring their reusable alternatives to plastic straws, produce bags and tableware and only a minority of people manage to do this. Phasing out these products will force change,” Ms Peterson says.
The WasteMINZ Organic Materials Sector Group is also thrilled to see plastics that often contaminate composting included in the proposed ban. This includes some hard-to-recycle PVC and polystyrene packaging and oxo-degradable plastic products.
The changes will support the production of high quality, contamination-free compost for the New Zealand horticulture sector and home gardeners.
“The inclusion of oxo-degradable plastics and fruit stickers in this consultation is especially important for the organics sector as they often end up at commercial composting facilities. Because they are not designed to break down in compost they can end up as microplastics in soil,” says Chris Purchas, Chair of the WasteMINZ Organic Materials Sector Group.
“We welcome the inclusion of compostable plastic bags in the phasing out of single use plastic produce bags because they are often difficult to distinguish from other plastics,” Mr Purchas says.
However, coffee cups and wet wipes are not included in the proposed ban. These single-use items cause significant problems for industrial composting facilities.
The Organic Materials Sector Group is interested to see how the Ministry for the Environment intends to address these two items in the future and is pleased to see questions included on them in the consultation document.
“Compostable coffee cups are mostly lined with a plant-based plastic called PLA, and this cannot be processed at many of New Zealand’s industrial facilities. Non-compostable coffee cups are not recyclable so at the moment, so single-use coffee cups generally need to go to landfill. More work definitely needs to be done in this area,” Mr Purchas says.

While wet wipes are more of an issue for wastewater plant managers, they can also end up in council organics collections.

WasteMINZ looks forward to ensuring its members are part of this significant consultation.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from WasteMINZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Covid-19: Dissolution Of Parliament Delayed As Govt Hunts Source Of New infections


The dissolution of Parliament has been deferred by at a least a few days due to the new covid-19 cases, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.
This was in case Parliament had to be reconvened as more information came to light, Ardern said at a briefing on the three-day level 3 lockdown in Auckland and level 2 alert for the rest of the country.
A decision about the dissolution of Parliament and any flow on effects for the timing of the election would be considered on Monday, Ardern said... More>>

 

National: Emma Mellow As Auckland Central Candidate

Tonight the National Party has selected Emma Mellow to stand in the Auckland Central electorate for the 2020 General Election. Emma Mellow replaces retiring MP Nikki Kaye who first won the seat from Labour in 2008. Emma leads a team of communications ... More>>

ALSO:

Travel: Update On New Zealand And The Cook Islands Bubble

The Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern and the Prime Minister of the Cook Islands Henry Puna have welcomed the completion of phase one in the establishment of a travel bubble between New Zealand and the Cook Island. More>>

Election 2020: Labour Launch

E ngā mana e ngā reo Ngāti whātua ngā mana whenua o Tāmaki Makaurau, e tika te kōrero Ehara taku toa he toa (taki tahi) he toa (taki tini) No rēira tātou e huihui mai nei, ka ‘Hoake tonu tātou’ Thank you for that welcome. And thank ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Political Twins, And On Labour Extending Its Wage Subsidy Scheme

A quick quiz for the weekend. Which political party currently represented in Parliament issued a press release yesterday that contained these stirring passages: “[We have] long supported a free trade and free movement area between Canada, Australia, New ... More>>

ALSO:

Parliament Adjourns: Adjournment Debate: Speaker Trevor Mallard

The 52 Parliament has sat for the last time before the September Election. It sat for 245 days... More>>

ALSO:

E-Cigarettes: Vaping Legislation Passes

Landmark legislation passed today puts New Zealand on track to saving thousands of lives and having a smokefree generation sooner rather than later, Associate Health Minister, Jenny Salesa says. The Smokefree Environments and Regulated Products (Vaping) ... More>>

ALSO:


Covid-19: Poll On Management Approval

New Zealanders’ overall trust in the Ministry of Health and Government to manage the COVID-19 pandemic is at 82%, down from 91% during April. Overall distrust that the Ministry and Government will manage it in ways which best protect themselves More>>

Election 2020: National Releases 2020 Party List

National’s 2020 Party List is a strong mix of experience coming up through our Caucus, and new and exciting talent joining our team from communities across New Zealand, Party President Peter Goodfellow says. “The National Party is incredibly ... More>>

Horizon Research Limited: How Judith Collins Stopped The Bleeding

Horizon Research includes questions on voting from time to time in its surveys – for both forthcoming referenda and general elections. More>>

Your Vote 2020: Bringing Election Coverage To Viewers Across TVNZ Channels And Platforms

As New Zealand gets ready to head to the ballot box this September, 1 NEWS is bringing voters comprehensive coverage and analysis of this year’s General Election. TVNZ’s coverage will draw on the depth of experience held across the 1 NEWS team, says Graeme ... More>>

Economy: 30% Believe Households Worse Off, 298,000 Expect To Lose Jobs

64% of New Zealanders feel the economic position of their households is the same or better than a year ago – and 30% think it is worse or much worse, while 298,000 think they will lose their jobs in the next 12 months. Households’ perceptions ... More>>

State Services Commission: Findings Of Investigation Into COVID-19 Active Cases Privacy Breach

Deputy State Services Commissioner Helene Quilter has today announced the findings of an investigation into a breach of privacy regarding sensitive personal information. The investigation looked into who or what caused the disclosure of the information, ... More>>

International Security: New Zealand Suspends Extradition Treaty With Hong Kong

The New Zealand Government has suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong and made a number of other changes in light of China’s decision to pass a national security law for Hong Kong, Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters says. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 