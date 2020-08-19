Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

The Government’s COVID Response Plan Is At Risk

Wednesday, 19 August 2020, 10:54 am
Press Release: Genpro

As New Zealanders prepare to vote in the forthcoming general election, the country’s first line of defence against further COVID outbreaks is being insulted and ignored by the Government and it’s District Health Boards (DHBs). That’s according to GenPro, the General Practice Owners Association, whose objectives include improving the health of the population and advocating for high quality, accessible and equitable patient care.

Primary health care nurses have voted to strike on 3 September 2020 because there has been no resolution to the nurses’ claims for pay parity alongside their hospital based colleagues. The Chair of GenPro, Dr Tim Malloy (pictured), is disappointed that this industrial action appears to target employers and continuity of patient care, including the vital front-line COVID response, “whilst those with the power to resolve this significant pay inequity sit back and do nothing“, he said. “It’s no surprise whatsoever that this pay offer has been rejected. Why should we expect a well-qualified and experienced nurse to work in primary care for typically 10% less pay than their District Health Board counterparts? This inequity is simply insulting to our nurses and the vital front-line service they are directly providing for our communities.”

Dr Malloy claims that one of the reasons for the impasse is because the contractual and funding framework within which General Practices operate is broken, “General Practice owners are totally constrained by a system which caps the fees they can charge at the same time as failing to appropriately recognise rising labour costs in the annual increase of capitation funding from DHBs and the Government - therefore rising costs put the squeeze on the already fragile viability of essential front-line patient care. Health funding bodies need to take note of the inequity and vulnerability they have created in the system and front-up with the funding to address it”.

As a newly established representative association GenPro has not been directly involved in contractual negotiations to date, but with the significant impact that such negotiations have on each and every general practice business owner, Dr Malloy says that the process has to change “..and GenPro is keen to work in collaboration with the Government to ensure that future generations can rely on the availability of a sustainable, viable and high quality general practice service.”

GenPro continues to reiterate its message, underpinned by its discussion document issued on 31 July 2020, that it is time to change the underpinning principles and formulae that drive separate funding discussions across the health system – discussions which simply do not match the rhetoric of supporting a primary care sector that has also faced increased costs as the first line of attack against COVID-19 and is deemed a priority in letters of ministerial expectations.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Genpro on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Sorry Plight Of The International Education Sector

Tourism and international education have been two of the sectors hardest hit by the pandemic. They’re both key export industries. Yet the government response to them has been strikingly different. Tourism got a $400 million boost in this year’s Budget, and another $20.1 million package targeted at boosting regional tourism.
For some reason though, the plight of international education has received nothing like the same attention and support. There has been nothing beyond a few words of ministerial condolence and a $51.6 million package (details below) to get the sector through the pandemic...
More>>

 

Parliament Returns: Determinations Of The Business Committee For 18 August 2020

Agreed, That the House will sit on Tuesday, 18 August 2020, Wednesday, 19 August 2020, Tuesday, 25 August 2020, and Wednesday, 26 August 2020 and adjourn after general business, any ministerial statements, and any Government notices of motion. (SO 79) ... More>>

Economy: New Wage Subsidy, Leave Scheme Protects Jobs And Businesses

Workers whose jobs may be affected by the re-emergence of COVID-19 in Auckland will be supported by a new wage subsidy scheme and a simplified leave scheme. More>>

ALSO:

Scoop Coverage: Auckland To Remain At Level 3 Restrictions And Rest Of NZ At Level 2 For 12 More Days

Auckland will remain at level three restrictions and the rest of the country at level 2 for 12 more days Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced. She said this would be reviewed on August 21, but there was no indication yet anywhere was required to go to level More>>

ALSO:

Government: Plan To Tackle Problem Plastics

Following the success of the phase out of single-use plastic shopping bags, the Government now has plans to phase out more single-use and problem plastics to reduce waste and protect the environment announced Associate Minister for the Environment ... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Donald Trump Refers To 'big Surge' Of Covid-19 In New Zealand

US president Donald Trump has cited New Zealand as having a big surge in coronavirus cases, but New Zealand politicians say there is no comparison with the cases in the States. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Election Delay

Hi, team. While the majority of the team of five million has gritted its teeth and obeyed the rules throughout the Covid-10 crisis, a sizeable minority has blamed the ref for their every discomfort. Why can’t the government make the virus go away? ... More>>


ALSO:

Democracy 2.0: NextElection Partners With Scoop For Exciting Democracy Tech

Joint Press Release: NextElection, Scoop.co.nz, ScoopCitizen NextElection , a technology platform empowering democracy and Government accountability, and Scoop Independent News have partnered to strengthen citizen participation in the 2020 New Zealand General ... More>>

ALSO:


Covid-19: Poll On Management Approval

New Zealanders’ overall trust in the Ministry of Health and Government to manage the COVID-19 pandemic is at 82%, down from 91% during April. Overall distrust that the Ministry and Government will manage it in ways which best protect themselves More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 