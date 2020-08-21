Local Government Elects New President

Local Government New Zealand’s (LGNZ) 78 member councils have today elected Stuart Crosby as LGNZ president, replacing Dave Cull who steps down from the role.

LGNZ is the peak body representing New Zealand’s 78 councils, providing a unified voice for the sector and a pathway for continuous improvement through CouncilMARK™.

Stuart is currently a councillor at Bay of Plenty Regional Council, previously served as LGNZ vice-president over the last three year term, and served as mayor of Tauranga City for four terms, between 2004 and 2016.

An elected representative at various levels since 1986, Stuart has a background in electrical contracting and the building industry, having spent 20 years as owner of an electrical services company, and is an officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit.

“It is an honour to have been elected by my peers as LGNZ president. I am looking forward to applying my experience as a mayor, regional councillor and vice-president to this national leadership role in order to address the challenges communities across our country.”

“Strong local government and local democracy are hugely important for the success of every New Zealander.”

“My aims as president are twofold; to drive sector excellence, and to advocate for legislation and policy that enables every community to stand on their own feet and succeed.”

Stuart is joined by Hamish McDouall, who has been elected as vice-president of LGNZ. Hamish is the Mayor of Whanganui District Council and a member of LGNZ’s National Council.

“It is an absolute privilege to be elected as vice-president under Stuart,” said Hamish.

“I’m looking forward to working hard for the sector and every community in New Zealand to enable the best outcomes for them.”

Departing LGNZ President Dave Cull said: “I congratulate Stuart on his election to the post of LGNZ president. It is a role I have had the privilege to hold for the past three years, which has allowed me to represent the interests of New Zealand’s diverse communities at the highest political levels.

“That work has only been possible because of the support Stuart has lent me as LGNZ’s vice president, and I can think of no one more qualified to advocate for the right of ordinary New Zealanders to have a greater say in the decisions that affect their lives.”

© Scoop Media

