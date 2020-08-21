Te Kahu O Taonui - Iwi Collective Watching Border Controls

The Chairs of Te Kahu o Taonui are closely observing the Police and Government as they work alongside Ngāti Whātua in managing the Northern Border controls. Travel into, out of, and through the Auckland region is closed while the region is at Alert Level 3. It is of concern that thousands of individuals without appropriate Ministry of Health exemption documentation are still trying to get through the Northern borders.

Only Ministry of Health approved exemption documentation will be allowed through the checkpoints, not letters of clearance from other sources. Incorrect documentation is putting unnecessary pressure on our whānau on the front line and increasing trauma and anxiety on those who are trying to travel to te Tai Tokerau.

Antony Thompson - Chief Operating Officer of Te Runanga o Ngāti Whātua adds that “whānau who are trying to get their tūpāpaku, their loved one, home to the North will also need to organise their exemptions documentation prior to arriving at the checkpoint.

Funerals, Tangihanga and Burials are allowed at Alert Level 3, but are limited to 10 people or under. Formal hui mate/tangihanga involving large gatherings in excess of 10 whānau cannot take place. If your region is at Alert Level 3, you cannot travel to another region that is at Alert Level 2 or lower to attend a hui mate/tangihanga, but you can travel within your region.

Dame Naida Glavish has stated that “we do not want Mate Urutā in Te Tai Tokerau and we must work together as Iwi to protect our kaumātua, our whānau, our hapū, our iwi and our communities”.

Ngāti Whātua are also proposing that along with exemptions from the Ministry of Health, negative C19 tests should accompany documentation as part of the exemption requirements. This will provide a further safeguard to the community.

Collectively the Chairs urge whānau who are trying to get to Te Tai Tokerau to please return and stay at home. Ngāti Whātua reaffirm their mana as those who are the first line of defence in protecting entry to the North.

To learn more about applying for exemptions visit this site.

Signed Iwi Chairs:

Harry Burkhardt (Ngati Kuri), Rhonda Kite (Te Aupouri), Haami Piripi (Te Rarawa), Kaio Karipa (Ngai Takoko), Margaret Mutu (Ngati Kahu), Teresa Tepania-Ashton (Kahukuraariki), Murray Moses (Whaingaroa), Mere Mangu (Ngapuhi), Thomas Hohaia (Te Roroa), Aperahama Edwards (Ngati Wai), Naida Glavish (Ngati Whatua).

