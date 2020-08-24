Grant Robertson And Mark Mitchell To Discuss Recreation In Election Special

Recreation Aotearoa has announced a live online Q&A discussion with Minister of Sport and Recreation Grant Robertson and Opposition spokesperson Mark Mitchell.

"We welcome anyone and everyone to tune in and hear from each of the major parties," said Recreation Aotearoa CEO Andrew Leslie.

"Through COVID-19, we have all gained a deeper appreciation for Recreation as a means to maintain and improve wellbeing, both as individuals and as a team of 5 million," he said.

"With $265m budgeted to be spent over the next 4 years in Sport and Recreation, it will be fascinating to hear how both parties intend to approach the next term of parliament," he said.

"This won’t be an argument; we are hoping for a reasoned discussion. The aim is simply to be more informed about the Recreation policies of Labour and National, enabling better voting decisions,” explained Mr Leslie.

The event is open to the public at 3pm on Wednesday 2nd September, via zoom at bit.ly/ElectionSpecial2020.

