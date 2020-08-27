Employment Indicators: Paid Jobs Week Ended 26 July 2020
Thursday, 27 August 2020, 10:50 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand
Key facts
This series counts the number of unique
employer-employee relationships present in payday filing 6,
13, and 27 days after the end of the reference week. These
counts are published as they are, and no work has been done
to adjust for seasonality or data flow issues.
Latest
week
For the week ended 26 July 2020 the most
accurate measure, number of paid jobs – 27 days, indicated
the numbers of paid jobs (compared with the previous week)
were:
- 2,191,710 total paid jobs (up
9,290 or 0.43 percent)
- 98,420 paid jobs in primary
industries (up 1,540 or 1.59 percent)
- 410,450 paid
jobs in goods-producing industries (up 1,630 or 0.40
percent)
- 1,629,270 in services industries (up 7,630
or 0.47 percent).
Not all enterprises can be
matched to an industry, so total paid jobs can differ from
the sum of paid jobs of the three industries.
More
data
Stats
NZ COVID-19 data portal
presents the data in
graphical format.
The
Government Statistician authorises all statistics and data
we publish.
For more information about these
statistics:
