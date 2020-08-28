Call For Better Protection Against Racism And Islamophobia

The Religious Communities Leadership Forum calls for a meeting between the Police Commissioner Andrew Coster and the Chief Human Rights Commissioner Paul Hunt to discuss making community safer and more robust to protect not just the Muslim community but all victims of racism. “Over the past year we have been trying with little success to get national changes so that Police complaints of Islamophobia are dealt with promptly and effectively.” Says Ms Buchanan, Forum Chair. “Some of the complaints have been over 8 months without even being investigated.” She says exasperatedly, “This is not good enough in a country that has witnessed one of the largest acts of Islamophobia the world has seen by an unrepented White-Supremacist”.

“It is disappointing the Police Commissioner repeatedly stated publicly that he wants to wait for the Royal Commission on before implementing effective changes. We need the changes now!” says Ms Buchanan. “We believe that it is a joint response from all of Government and affected communities to ensure all of NZ is safe.”

