Employers Urged To Register For Road Safety Week And Step Up For Safe Streets

Companies are being encouraged to sign up for Road Safety Week 2020 (9-15 November), and join hundreds of communities, schools and organisations running activities to raise awareness of road safety issues.

The week was postponed from its original date in May due to COVID-19 and will now take place in November, coinciding with the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims (Sunday 15 November).

This year Road Safety Week, which is coordinated by road safety charity Brake, sponsored by QBE Insurance and supported by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, has the theme Step Up for Safe Streets, focusing on how design-led solutions can prevent people dying or being seriously injured on roads. With the continued impact of COVID-19, Brake is providing resources and activity ideas that can be used in a variety of settings, including at home.

The Week will focus on how everyone can #StepUp and do their bit for road safety. There will be an emphasis on encouraging people to learn about, shout about and celebrate the design solutions that can enable everyone to get around in a safe and healthy way, every day. People can choose to run their initiative on this theme or any other road safety topic, according to their priorities.

Brake, the road safety charity, which coordinates the event, is encouraging employers to go to www.roadsafetyweek.org.nz/organisations and register for a free action pack to help them raise awareness and promote safer road use to staff, contractors, customers and the wider community.

The charity is also asking members of the public to complete an anonymous online survey about the safety of their local streets. The survey can be found at: www.surveymonkey.com/r/QGFVCDJ.

A free webinar is also being held to provide more information on taking part in Road Safety Week, and ideas for activities to run:

Taking part in Road Safety Week NZ

Wednesday 9 September

2pm-3pm NZST

FREE to attend. Sign up at: www.roadsafetyweek.org.nz/about-cat/658-take-part-in-road-safety-week-nz.

For people who can’t attend the session, a recording will be provided, simply sign up for the session to receive the link.

Road Safety Week has been engaging organisations in road safety for nine years and is a great opportunity for employers, especially those with staff who drive for work, to develop and promote safe travel internally, raise awareness in their local community and link with other organisations to run road safety campaigns.

Brake is also urging organisations with staff who drive for work to make use of guidance from the Global Fleet Champions campaign in the run up to the Week to develop year-round fleet safety practices. Becoming a member is FREE, and gives you access to a range of fleet safety resources, events and news. Visit www.globalfleetchampions.org to sign up.

Caroline Perry, Brake’s NZ Director said: “We believe it’s everyone’s human right to be able to get around in a safe and healthy way every day. Every year hundreds of people are killed and thousands injured on our roads, so this Road Safety Week we want everyone to ‘Step up for Safe Streets’ and learn about, shout about and celebrate the amazing design-led solutions that can help us end this suffering and create a safe and healthy future for all.

“Employers can really take the lead on safe and healthy journeys and help get these vital messages out to drivers, families and young people, making a big difference to their local community. I would encourage anyone who hasn’t already registered to sign up now for their free action pack.”

Declan Moore, CEO & Chief Customer Officer, New Zealand & Pacific said: “It’s a privilege to support such an important initiative again this year. It offers all of us an opportunity to raise the issue of road safety and celebrate local initiatives that are saving lives across the country. We encourage everyone to learn about and support road safety activities in their community.”

© Scoop Media

