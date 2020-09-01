Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Ministers Retain Temporary Overseas Investment Screening Rules

Tuesday, 1 September 2020, 4:42 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Treasury

The Government will keep the Emergency Notification Regime in the Overseas Investment Act 2005 for another 90 days to ensure that New Zealand’s national interest remains protected.

In June 2020, the Government introduced the notification regime to ensure that heightened foreign investment risks caused, and exacerbated, by the COVID-19 pandemic could be managed effectively. The regime requires overseas persons to notify the government of certain controlling investments in existing New Zealand businesses or business assets, even if it those would not ordinarily require consent under the Overseas Investment Act. It also allows the government to impose conditions on transactions, or in cases where no other options are available, to block transactions that are contrary to New Zealand’s national interest.

Ministers are required to review the notification regime at intervals no more than 90 days apart to assess whether the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic justify it remaining in force.

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters, Finance Minister Grant Robertson and Associate Finance Minister David Parker completed the review of the regime on 30 August 2020, and concluded that the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic justify the notification regime continuing for a further 90 days until the next statutory review, due on 28 November 2020.

In making this decision, Ministers were required to consider:

- the economic, social, and other effects of the emergency in New Zealand,

- any risks to New Zealand’s national interest associated with transactions by overseas persons, and

- New Zealand’s international relations and international obligations.

In completing this review, Ministers noted that decisions are being made quickly, with most notified transactions approved within 10 days and all transactions processed before the 40 day statutory deadline. There was also no evidence available to indicate that the regime is having a significant negative impact on New Zealand’s attractiveness as a destination for high-quality foreign investment.

A separate review of the Emergency Notification Regime is being carried out to ensure that it remains efficient and effective. This review is expected to be completed after the 2020 General Election.

Once Ministers are satisfied that the notification regime should no longer remain in force, it will be replaced by a narrower national security and public order call in power. This will only apply to investments in strategically important business, such as military technology and critical national infrastructure, that do not normally require consent under the Overseas Investment Act.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Treasury on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Challenges We Face In Securing Covid-19 Vaccines

The early wave of Covid-19 vaccines appear unlikely to deliver a complete shield against getting the infection, as (say) a measles inoculation comes close to providing. They seem more likely to resemble a flu vaccine. Meaning: they will reduce (but not eliminate) the risk of contracting the disease, and will also hopefully reduce the risk of experiencing severe symptoms should an infection occur. We are going to need to be realistic about what even a relatively successful vaccine can deliver. Set the expectations too high and the outcomes could easily erode public trust in the entire vaccination programme.... More>>

 

James Shaw Speech: On Green School

Kia ora koutou katoa. Thank you for joining me. On Wednesday last week I announced as Associate Finance Minister that the Government would support a shovel-ready construction project at the Green School in Taranaki. The decision I made to support this project ... More>>

ALSO:

Christchurch Mosque Attacks: March 15 Offender Designated As Terrorist Entity

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced the offender responsible for the Christchurch terror attack on 15 March 2019 has been designated as a terrorist entity.
“Designating the offender is an important demonstration of New Zealand’s condemnation of terrorism and violent extremism in all forms,” Jacinda Ardern said. More>>


ALSO:

Polls: Second COVID-19 Wave And Lockdowns Reduce Trust In Government By 3%

Overall trust and confidence in the Ministry of Health and Government’s response to managing COVID-19 has fallen 3% following the second wave of infection and lockdowns. Overall trust was 82% in mid-July 2020. It is 79% in late August. This is down from ... More>>

ALSO:

Election Promises: National Will Back New Zealand’s Small Businesses

A National Government will back the private sector, in particular our small businesses, to create jobs and get the economy moving again, National Party Leader Judith Collins says. At the announcement of National’s Small Business plan today, Ms Collins pointed ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Needlessly Secretive Mosque Attacks Inquiry

With a sigh, the emperor ordered the coffin removed from the premises. The process had ended up defeating the original purpose. Much the same seems to have happened with the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Christchurch mosque attacks... More>>

ALSO:

Covid-19: 'Level 2.5' For Auckland Comes With Specific Instructions

Aucklanders are waking up to life out of lockdown, but with different restrictions to the rest of New Zealand. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Sorry Plight Of The International Education Sector

Tourism and international education have been two of the sectors hardest hit by the pandemic. They’re both key export industries. Yet the government response to them has been strikingly different. Tourism got a $400 million boost in this year’s Budget, and another $20.1 million package targeted at boosting regional tourism.
More>>

ALSO:

Covid-19: Auckland Level 3 Restrictions To Continue To Sunday Night - Ardern

Covid-19 restrictions will continue at their current level until at least 11.59pm on Sunday night. Masks will also become mandatory on public transport. More>>

ALSO:

Public Service Association: Condemns Internal Affairs Job Cuts

Union members condemn the Department of Internal Affair’s plans to slash jobs in Wellington and Auckland, replacing them with a significantly smaller number of roles in based mostly in Christchurch. The DIA restructure eliminates over a hundred ... More>>

Parliament Returns: Determinations Of The Business Committee For 18 August 2020

Agreed, That the House will sit on Tuesday, 18 August 2020, Wednesday, 19 August 2020, Tuesday, 25 August 2020, and Wednesday, 26 August 2020 and adjourn after general business, any ministerial statements, and any Government notices of motion. (SO 79) ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 