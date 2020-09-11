Turn Off Sir Peter Jackson's Welfare Tap While Allegations Of Wide-scale Sleaze Are Investigated
Friday, 11 September 2020, 11:26 am
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
In light of the serious sexual allegations
against the company, the New Zealand
Taxpayers' Union is calling on the
Government to halt its funding until Weta Digital — owned
by New Zealand's largest corporate welfare recipient, Sir
Peter Jackson — is independently
investigated.
Responding to the One
News reporting, Taxpayers' Union spokesman Jordan
Williams says, "These allegations of 'porn Fridays' and
wide-scale pornography distribution lists are simply
unbelievable. The Prime Minister's own portfolio entities
should not be channelling taxpayer money into a company that
appears to be breaching workplace safety regulations and
regularly making female staff deeply
uncomfortable."
"Despite receiving
more than $40,000,000 annually in Government hand-outs,
Peter Jackson hasn't even fronted on this. It's a disgrace.
Taxpayers shouldn't be paying for Hollywood blockbusters at
all, but they'd horrified to learn they're bankrolling Sir
Peter Jackson and he’s not stopping the
sleaze."
New Zealand's grassroots campaign for lower taxes and less government waste
The New Zealand Taxpayers' Union is an independent activist group, dedicated to being the voice for Kiwi taxpayers in the corridors of power. It's here to fight government waste and make sure New Zealanders get value for money from their tax dollar. New Zealanders are invited to join and donate at http://taxpayers.org.nz
