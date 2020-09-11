Turn Off Sir Peter Jackson's Welfare Tap While Allegations Of Wide-scale Sleaze Are Investigated

In light of the serious sexual allegations against the company, the New Zealand Taxpayers' Union is calling on the Government to halt its funding until Weta Digital — owned by New Zealand's largest corporate welfare recipient, Sir Peter Jackson — is independently investigated.

Responding to the One News reporting, Taxpayers' Union spokesman Jordan Williams says, "These allegations of 'porn Fridays' and wide-scale pornography distribution lists are simply unbelievable. The Prime Minister's own portfolio entities should not be channelling taxpayer money into a company that appears to be breaching workplace safety regulations and regularly making female staff deeply uncomfortable."

"Despite receiving more than $40,000,000 annually in Government hand-outs, Peter Jackson hasn't even fronted on this. It's a disgrace. Taxpayers shouldn't be paying for Hollywood blockbusters at all, but they'd horrified to learn they're bankrolling Sir Peter Jackson and he’s not stopping the sleaze."

