Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Drive Electric Responds To EV Policy Announcements

Friday, 11 September 2020, 1:10 pm
Press Release: Drive Electric

Friday 11th September, 2020, AUCKLAND: Drive Electric, the not-for-profit with one mission – making electric vehicle ownership in New Zealand mainstream, has today responded to the EV election policies announced by Labour and National.

Mark Gilbert, Chair of Drive Electric says, “To meet New Zealand’s legislated climate ambitions our analysis shows we need to see at least 250,000 new EVs on the roads by 2025, and for this trend to continue through to 2030.

“What we really need in New Zealand is an ambitious bipartisan roadmap to decarbonise the light fleet in line with the Zero Carbon Act, detailed in a New Zealand Motor Industry Plan. In New Zealand the light fleet constitutes more than 90 per cent of the travel on New Zealand roads, and remains a growing component of our nation’s emissions. We can’t leave a transition to chance.

“New Zealand is a taker of automotive technology, and the future of light vehicles worldwide is carbon-free. Unless we have a consistent policy roadmap that deliberately moves New Zealand towards EVs, we will lock in the importation of second hand fossil fuel powered cars from markets like Japan and the UK as they decarbonise[1].

“We congratulate the National party for their policy announcement today, including specifying a target of 80,000 EVs on the roads by 2023. Hitting these numbers would mean progress. The proposal on FBT, in particular, is a real step forward.

“NZTA data for 2019 shows that almost sixty-percent of new passenger cars were bought by companies. Incentivising the corporate fleet to transition, through initiatives like this and access to bus lanes and high occupancy lanes, is a vital way to introduce EVs into the country.

“We would like the next Government to go a step further and work with the industry to detail how New Zealand will then get to 250,000 EVs by 2025, and then move to decarbonise the entire fleet.

“We welcome Labour’s recommitment to the Clean Car Standard. However, this is just one element of a roadmap towards a light vehicle fleet that does not emit carbon. A standard needs to be supported by additional measures to enable businesses and consumers to move into emissions-free vehicles.

“Perversely, without actively encouraging consumers to switch to EVs through tax or other incentives, a clean car standard makes it more likely New Zealanders will buy cheap, second hand petrol cars exported from Japan or the UK, instead of EVs. This will lock in the number of petrol cars on New Zealand on roads for longer, making it more difficult to meet our climate change ambitions.

“For New Zealanders, it’s fair that New Zealanders understand the future must be electric, so they can take this into consideration when they buy their next car. The abundance of renewable energy in New Zealand means the owner of an EV in New Zealand can charge their vehicle at home for as low as 30 cents a litre. ”

New Zealand needs a coherent, bipartisan roadmap, detailed in a New Zealand Motor Industry Plan to decarbonise our light fleet. In August, Drive Electric announced five key policy platforms required to do that. That document can be found here:

https://driveelectric.org.nz/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/DE-policy-discussion.pdf

[1] The UK has promised no new petrol cards on the roads from 2032.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Drive Electric on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Campaign Politicking

The microdoses of policy that get released on the campaign trail are not meant to be ego-shattering psychedelic events that transform our concepts of political reality. They’re meant to merely tickle the pleasure and pain lobes. Thus it was with the Labour tax policy announcement a few days ago. Soak the rich, but only the top two per cent and then only just a little bit. Relax, the wealthy are not going to be carted off in tumbrils anytime soon. However, if you are earning over $180 000 a year then first of all –congratulations! But yes Labour does aim on bringing back the old 39 cents in the dollar top tax rate that it introduced back in 1999 and which as far as I can recall, did not destroy capitalism as we know it. Business boomed in fact, regardless... More>>

 

Labour: 100% Renewable Electricity Generation By 2030

Labour will bring forward the target of 100 percent renewable electricity generation five years to 2030 with a review at the 2025 emissions budget $70m to accelerate a potential dry year storage solution, such as pumped hydro at Lake Onslow Accelerate ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Saving Small Firms, And Disowning Peter Thiel

One of the political myths about small firms is that they’re forever groaning under the yoke of excessive regulation, with the dead weight of compliance all but snuffing out the spirit of enterprise... More>>

ALSO:

Labour: New Tax For Those Earning Over $180,000

Grant Robertson Finance Spokesperson Stuart Nash Revenue Spokesperson No income tax changes for 98% of Kiwis A new top rate of 39%, but only on income earned above $180,000 No new taxes or any further increases to income tax next term Extra revenue ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Labour To Make Matariki A Public Holiday

The Labour Party is backing New Zealanders’ calls for Matariki to become New Zealand’s 12th public holiday. More>>

ALSO:

Winston Peters: Foreign Minister Marks Passing Of Dr Joe Williams

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters has noted with sadness the passing of Dr Joe Williams due to COVID-19. “Dr Williams, a former Prime Minister of the Cook Islands, contributed very significantly to his two home countries through a lifetime ... More>>

ALSO:

James Shaw Speech: On Green School

Kia ora koutou katoa. Thank you for joining me. On Wednesday last week I announced as Associate Finance Minister that the Government would support a shovel-ready construction project at the Green School in Taranaki. The decision I made to support this project ... More>>

ALSO:

New Zealand Initiative: Kiwis Don’t Know Basic Civics, New Survey Says

Almost a third of Kiwi voters do not know which political parties are in Parliament and less than half understand how a party can get there, according to a new study. With elections just around the corner, new research by The New Zealand initiative ... More>>

Election Promises: Labour Small Business Plan To Keep New Zealand Moving

Small businesses are at the centre of Labour’s plan for economic recovery with a raft of further measures to support SMEs to respond, recover and rebuild from the global impact of COVID-19. “We took decisive action to cushion the blow of the ... More>>

ALSO:

Cannabis: Survey Shows Cannabis Referendum Too Close To Call

With the General Election only weeks away, an independent survey of 1,300 Kiwis shows the referendum on legalising the personal use of cannabis is on a knife-edge. When asked to make a choice between supporting or opposing the Cannabis Legalisation More>>

Covid-19: 'Level 2.5' For Auckland Comes With Specific Instructions

Aucklanders are waking up to life out of lockdown, but with different restrictions to the rest of New Zealand. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 