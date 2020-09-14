Advance NZ Declares Further Significant Donations

The Advance NZ Party has continued its open and transparent approach to electoral donations by declaring further significant donations today.

The Co-Leader of Advance NZ, Jami-Lee Ross, says the disclosure follows the associated NZ Public Party's extraordinary step to publish financial records last week.

“We believe in openness and transparency within our party.

“That’s why we published our financial records on Facebook and online last week.

“Today we received a donation from an individual that has resulted in us declaring a $50,000 donation to the Electoral Commission.

“This shows that our party is gaining even further support and momentum.

“We made this declaration within a few hours of the funds being donated.

“We call on other political parties to publish their financial records online as we have.

“We were pleased the Electoral Commission advised us last week that there had been no breach of the Electoral Act by the NZ Public Party after a malicious and unfounded complaint had been made.

“We will continue following the Electoral Act at all times,” says Mr Ross.

The Advance NZ Party received $50,000 from Michael Kelly of 40 St Benedicts St, Auckland, made up of $25,000 on 17 August, $5,000 on 24 August, and $20,000 on 14 September 2020.

The donation is the third-equal largest received by political parties this year. The second largest donation to a political party was also recorded by Advance NZ last month.

