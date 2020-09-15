Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

First Day Of Election Roadshow For Climate A Success

Tuesday, 15 September 2020, 5:04 pm
Press Release: Extinction Rebellion

Phil Saxby, Jen Olsen and Noel Peterson at Stirling Point, Bluff

The Election Roadshow for Climate, an initiative of Extinction Rebellion (XR) supported by Aotearoa Climate Emergency (ACE), has had a successful start to the eleven day journey to put climate and ecological change at the forefront of this election.

The Roadshow, which started concurrently from Bluff and Cape Reinga today, will be promoting three election issues: the declaration of a national climate emergency; a Citizens’ Assembly on climate next year; and a green post-COVID-19 economic recovery plan.

In Bluff, activists gathered at the iconic Stirling Point to hear Environment Southland councillor Robert Guyton speak about his attempts to get the Southland Regional Council to declare a climate emergency, as well as some of the issues that Southland faces with a changing climate.

“Covid-19 has swept climate change out of the picture,” said Robert. “That’s why I like what the Climate Roadshow is doing; hoping to bring it back into focus for people because it is a critical issue, and one that can’t be left to simmer away for a few more years.”

Robert also expressed his advocacy for a Citizens’ Assembly.

“Politics is a very constraining art, and in many ways the government is doing everything it can. The idea of a Citizens’ Assembly is very exciting because it gives ordinary people the opportunity to contribute their energy and views as well as local and central government.”

Noel Peterson, a Bluff Community Board member and environmental consultant was also interviewed.

“I started talking about climate change back in 1975,” says Noel. “Climate change is something we need to bring up for public debate, and something that communities need to be informed about.”

In Cape Reinga, the North Island contingent of the roadshow interviewed Far North resident and water advocate Karyn Nikora-Kerr about her concerns for the future of the unique Aupōuri aquifer. Karyn is concerned that intensive mono-cropping of avocado orchards are a detriment to her community.

“I’m not aligned with any political party,” says Karyn. “I’m just extremely concerned for our aquifer and her protection.”

The roadshow continues today in Whangarei in the North and Queenstown in the South.

