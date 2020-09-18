Voting Place Locations Released

More than 2,800 voting places locations have been reconfirmed for the 2020 General Election and referendums.

Voting Services National Manager Graeme Astle says reconfirmation of election plans has gone well since the election date was changed and preparations are on track for voting from 3 – 17 October.

“Communities have rallied to support the election and reconfirm voting places for the new dates. Venues include school, church and community halls, marae, mosques and shopping malls,” says Graeme Astle.

For the first time, there will be a bilingual voting place where election staff will be able to take people through the voting process in te reo Māori. The voting place is in Huntly at Te Wharekura O Rakaumanga.

Another new initiative is the pilot of a New Zealand Sign Language interpreting service for deaf voters at six voting places in Auckland, Hamilton, Palmerston North, Wellington and Christchurch.

The number of voting places has been increased this election, especially on the weekend before election day, as a COVID-19 measure to reduce queues.

There will be more than 600 advance voting places, increasing to 1348 on Saturday 10 October and 829 on Sunday 11 October. On election day, Saturday 17 October, there will be at least 2,564 voting places. A small number of additional voting places are still being finalised. Voting place locations and hours are available at vote.nz or by calling 0800 36 76 56.

Graeme Astle says recruitment for the election is also going to plan.

“Most of the people who were appointed to work at the election have been able to accommodate the change in date and we are close to filling all 25,000 vacancies,” says Graeme Astle.

There are other ways people can vote if they cannot go to a voting place, including postal voting. For more information go to www.vote.nz/covid-19.

© Scoop Media

