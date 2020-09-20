Brouhaha Over Nat’s Numbers Highlights Lack Of Delivery Of Independent Policy Costing Office

The Taxpayers’ Union says that if Labour had done what it had promised and introduce an independent election policy costing office, the current confusion over National’s numbers would never have happened. Union Spokesman, Jordan Williams, says:

“The Greens, and subsequently Labour, picked up our policy to create a Parliamentary office to peer review political party election promises and fiscal plans to give voters an independent opinion on the numbers. But the Government has totally failed to deliver.”

“Without an independent costing office, how on earth are voters to assess ‘fiscal holes’ and complex public accounting forecasts? It’s a bit rich for politicians to blame Treasury, when they could have avoided this situation.”

© Scoop Media