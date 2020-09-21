On An Aotearoa Citizens' Assembly

Assemblies a way to re-engage non-voters

As odd as it may seem to those who love democracy, around a third of New Zealanders will choose not to vote in the upcoming election, prompting calls for new ways of “voting” on important issues.

Citizens' Assemblies are a mechanism to engage the public in the widest sense, as they aim to be as inclusive as possible in selecting members to take part – including those not on the roll, or even not of voting age.

As part of its “election roadshow”, Extinction Rebellion (XR) and an allied group, Aotearoa Climate Emergency (ACE), are promoting Citizen's Assemblies as the best tool to effect true democratic change.

“The concept is really simple,” says Bruce Bisset of XR's Citizens' Assembly working group. “You randomly select members of an assembly from those willing to take part, balanced demographically to represent all sectors of society, feed them the best information on the subject under discussion, and let them come up with suggested solutions.

“It is then up to government – at whatever level – to decide whether to implement those suggestions,” said Bisset. “But progressive governments around the world are increasingly using assemblies to drive their policy on crucial issues, such as climate change.”

Phil Saxby, ACE's coordinator, agrees. “Ireland successfully used Citizens' Assemblies to solve their abortion and gay marriage debates, which had been stalemated for decades.

“France and Britain are both currently using assemblies to inform their governments on the wishes of the people in respect to climate change. There is no reason why we should not do the same.”

“As much as consultation is a rightly much-maligned word these days, an assembly is the genuine article,” Saxby says. “Because it not only asks the questions, it also derives the answers – direct from the citizens themselves.”

Bisset points out that the concept is based on the original Greek form of democracy, and in modern society acts to go “beyond politics” because it cannot be captured by political parties, lobbyists, or other vested interests.

Part of the attractiveness of the idea is that it looks to draw on as many people who are resident in the country as possible, whether they are on a roll or not. In this way it can be used to engage and revitalise interest amongst current non-voters.

“Increasingly, citizens are electing not to vote, or even enroll, because they feel our version of democracy is failing them,” Bisset said. “And, given the often-rabid partisan politics we are subjected to, it's hard to argue with that.

“Citizens' assemblies allow those folk to take a productive part in decision-making and, hopefully, using this tool could work to reverse the worrying opt-out trend which is undermining our electoral system.”

XR's working group has spent a year studying the methodology and formulating an “Aotearoa/New Zealand-centric” version of Citizens' Assembly that gives effect to Te Tiriti o Waitangi and starts to address aspirational calls for constitutional transformation.

It has already presented this template to the Climate Change Commission as a tool they could use to inform their decisions on the new emissions reduction regime about to come into force, and is pursuing this idea with the Ministry for the Environment.

Similarly ACE has written to the Prime Minister and various government departments seeking buy-in on the concept. In addition there are several regional initiatives underway around the country, including in Wellington and Nelson.

Both groups are, as part of the “roadshow”, urging politicians to declare their support for the concept in hope sufficient numbers in any new government will see a Citizens' Assembly on climate change enabled.

