Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Managed Isolation Allocation System Details Announced

Wednesday, 30 September 2020, 11:19 am
Opinion: New Zealand Immigration Law

Aaron Martin, principal lawyer at New Zealand Immigration Law, explains how the new quarantine voucher system will work for people returning to New Zealand.

Starting 3 November, all travellers to New Zealand will be required to present a Managed Isolation Allocation voucher before being allowed to board their flight.

The New Zealand government has quietly unveiled the first details about its Managed Isolation Allocation System, an online portal that goes live on 5 October at 8am. At this time, a registration link will allow anyone intending to travel to New Zealand to secure a voucher that allocates them to a managed isolation facility.

The voucher, proof of your 14-day quarantine accommodation booking, must be presented before boarding your flight. A grace period ending 3 November at 12am aims to ease the transition, but after that, the voucher will become a legal requirement for anyone entering the country.

An agent may complete the voucher form on your behalf but must enter their details when creating the account. Families and couples travelling together complete just one registration form. Note that, due to limited capacity, travellers will have no say in what city or facility they are housed in.

Plans for the voucher system were first announced in July. Provisions will be put in place to manage urgent situations where people need to return to New Zealand, with details to come at a later date.

Quota System to Manage Quarantine Capacity

Since June 18, 1,855 critical workers plus their dependents have been invited to apply for a visa. The quota system is designed to ensure that when your visa is granted, there is actually a place for you to stay when you get here.

With 32 facilities distributed in five cities, managed isolation effective capacity is 7,330, with a total capacity of 7,881. (Effective capacity allows for a 24-hour turn-around between arrivals and departures to allow for sanitising and deep cleaning requirements.)

If Labour is re-elected, 10 percent of these spots will be allocated to critical workers, which means that more than 1,450 will be allowed into the country each month. This combined with a less rigid definition of what constitutes a critical worker, from “skills not obtainable here” to “skills not readily obtainable here,” is mostly a positive thing for work visa holders, though there are a few possible kinks.

The voucher holds your managed isolation reservation for 48 hours while you go look for flights, so we advise that you have a good idea of flight availability and prices before getting your voucher. And as with any overseas trip, the further you plan ahead, the better – both for yourself in terms of affordability and flexibility and for those tasked with managing everyone coming in.

How It Works

Here’s a quick rundown of the steps involved.

1. Register online starting 5 October at 8am. One registration per individual passenger, couple, or family travelling together.

2. Select your arrival date to hold accommodation for 48 hours while you book your flight. Your 14-day stay in managed isolation starts on this day.

3. Book your flight, ensuring your arrival date in New Zealand matches the date entered in the Managed Isolation Allocation System. Enter your flight details into the system to confirm your allocation.

4. Print or download the voucher (one per group), which will be emailed once your allocation has been confirmed. You must present this voucher, either printed or digitally, before boarding your flight.

My advice to applicants: Be careful when you book your flight, as it’s up to you, the applicant, to coordinate the availability of a quarantine facility in conjunction with your flight. Also bear in mind that if you are not a resident, you and anyone travelling with you will have to pay for your stay.

While there is no cost to secure a voucher, should your flight plans change or fall through, you will have to start the process over again from the back of the queue. The Managed Isolation Allocation System is certainly a step in the right direction, but it will be interesting to see what challenges unfold.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Immigration Law on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The SFO’s Investigation Of New Zealand First

On one level. New Zealand First has been the agent of its own misfortune. The New Zealand First Foundation handling the donations at the centre of the Serious Fraud Office investigation was reportedly (a) authorised by the NZF party’s board and (b)the money was apparently used to finance the party’s activities. Yet the disclosure trail remained opaque. According to its critics, NZF can’t have it both ways: it can’t claim that the foundation and the party were entirely separate legal entities, and then go to court to try and block the SFO from releasing its findings because of the likely impact on the party’s electoral fortunes... More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On Whether This Election Is Already A Foregone Conclusion

Currently, this election looks like being a no contest. The weekend’s Newshub poll has the centre left enjoying a roughly 57-36% lead over the centre right. Labour is on 50.1% and the Greens 6.5%, while National remains in the dreaded 20s at 29.6% More>>

ALSO:

Serious Fraud Office: Files Charges In Relation To NZ First Foundation Donations

The SFO has filed a charge of ‘Obtaining by Deception’ against two defendants in the New Zealand First Foundation electoral funding case. The charges were filed on 23 September. The defendants have interim name suppression and so cannot be named ... More>>

ALSO:

Economy: Business Leaders’ Confidence Tanks As Top Kiwi CEOs Vent Their Frustrations

The New Zealand Herald’s Mood of the Boardroom 2020 Election Survey has been released with top business leaders saying New Zealand’s Covid-19 recovery is in peril – and they want a decisive role with Government in the country’s future. The annual ... More>>

ALSO:


Poll: Newshub-Reid Research Poll Shows National Rising But Labour Still Governing Alone

With less than three weeks to go, Labour remains in a position where it could govern alone in the latest Newshub-Reid Research poll* on 50.1% - down 10.8 percentage points. National has risen slightly to 29.6% (up 4.5 percentage points), but even with the ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Taking Action To Reduce Waste And Plastics

Phase out single use and hard to recycle plastics by 2025 Create a $50m Plastics Innovation Fund to develop alternatives Standardise kerbside recycling The Labour Party is taking the next step in removing plastic rubbish from our oceans and environment ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Last Night’s Leaders Debate

Do political debates change voter intentions, and cause voters to switch sides? According to a 2019 Harvard Business School study conducted across 61 elections in nine countries involving 172,000 respondents, the answer would seem to be a resounding ... More>>

ALSO:

Dunne Speaks: The Election Campaign Just Grinds Slowly On And On

With just over three weeks until the General Election, the release of the first major pre-election opinion poll this week confirmed what was already being reported about this year’s campaign. Although the gap between Labour and National has narrowed ... More>>

Electoral Commission: Candidate And Party Lists Released

17 registered political parties and 677 candidates will be contesting the 2020 General Election Nominations have now closed and the Electoral Commission has released the electorate and party list candidates for 2020 online at vote.nz . Advance voting ... More>>

National: Plan To Restore NZ’s Prosperity

National’s Economic and Fiscal Plan carefully balances the need to invest in infrastructure and core public services while also reducing tax pressure on Kiwi families and businesses. National Leader Judith Collins and Finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith unveiled National’s ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 