Actor Robyn Malcolm Supports End Of Life Choice, Urges Kiwis To Choose “choice, Love And Compassion”

Actor Robyn Malcolm has joined the Yes for Compassion campaign urging a ‘yes’ vote in the End of Life Choice referendum.

In a video released today, the prolific actor and activist, awarded the New Zealand Order of Merit in 2019, says “to me, the End of Life Choice Act is about choice, love and compassion. That's why I'm supporting it."

"In a fair, civilised, democratic world we have a choice about pretty much every aspect about how we live. Surely, that should extend to how we die?

“I trust we will put all the checks and balances in place to make it safe so that those who want to die, like my friend - their way, with the people they love, able to leave this world in a conscious state of love, connection and peace - can do that.”

She also shares this heartbreaking message from her friend who is terminally ill with kidney disease: “Now I am entering into an end of life process that will take a long time. Four months or so, where they know I will die an agonising death of either extreme breathlessness or, at best, full cardiac arrest...I would much rather enter a clinic on my chosen day, lie down, take the medication, have my darling husband around me with my dogs at my feet and be allowed to die with dignity.”

Robyn Malcolm warns of the “scaremongering and hysteria” by opponents of assisted dying and suggests Kiwis go to the government website to get the facts.

“Arm yourselves with the facts and go vote,” she says. “It’s really important that you do. This is a big choice this country has to make.”

Yes for Compassion aims to ensure New Zealanders can cast informed yes votes in the End of Life Choice referendum on 17 October.

http://yesforcompassion.org.nz/

Watch Robyn’s video in full here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DNQdvCxTkQ8&feature=youtu.be

© Scoop Media

