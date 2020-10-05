Greens Welcome Labour’s Commitment To Ban Conversion Therapy; Want Office For Rainbow Communities

The Green Party is pleased to see Labour commit to a long-standing Green stance of banning gay conversion therapy, as part of its Rainbow policy released today.

Green Party Rainbow Issues spokesperson Jan Logie said today:

“Aotearoa is strongest when everyone can be themselves, free from discrimination. Gay conversion therapy is a cruel and outdated practice, which has no place in our communities.

“We know that our LGBTQIA* communities experience worse mental health outcomes than cisgender or heterosexual people. We should be celebrating the diversity in our communities, not causing huge harm by trying to get rid of it.

“The Green Party has long advocated for an immediate end to conversion therapy, so we’re pleased to see Labour finally come on board to stop this harmful practice.

“We also welcome the additional investment in mental health services for LGBTQIA* people. Our Rainbow mental health providers do fantastic work, and this funding for their important mahi is long overdue and desperately needed.

“It’s also good to see Labour committing to more responsive healthcare for trans, intersex and gender diverse people, and working with schools to provide gender neutral bathrooms.

“Labour’s commitment to our rainbow whānau is another example of the shared values of the Green and Labour Parties.

“However, we must do more to ensure our rainbow communities are celebrated and supported to be who they are.

“We would create an Office for Rainbow Communities, tasked with developing a plan to improve LGBTQIA* rights and championing rainbow issues.

“So many other key groups are represented by Ministries, Departments, or Offices, including children, immigrants, Pacific Peoples, women, and disabled people. We must stop leaving Rainbow communities off that list.

“We would also implement the recommendations of the recent Human Rights Commission’s PRISM report, including amending the Human Rights Act to stop discrimination based on gender identity and expression.

“These commitments from Labour are welcome, and long overdue. The Greens would go even further, and act faster, to ensure our rainbow communities are supported and celebrated.”

© Scoop Media

