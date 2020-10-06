Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Health The Top Factor Driving New Zealanders’ Party Vote Choice

Tuesday, 6 October 2020, 10:02 am
Press Release: Horizon Research Limited

Health is the issue most driving New Zealanders’ choice of party vote in this election.

New polling by Horizon Research finds five issues rank above all others in overall importance.

  • Health, a factor for 54%, equivalent to around 1,941,400 adults
  • COVID-19 pandemic economic recovery, 51% (1,833,600 adults)
  • COVID-19 pandemic management, 48% (1,725,700 adults)
  • Affordable housing, 45% (1,617,900 adults), and
  • Keeping people in jobs, 44% (1,581,900 adults).

Education (38%) and overall quality of life (37%) are next most important.

Horizon says the results indicate that election is a pandemic-driven one, with a high underlying concern to ensure that the quality of life is maintained. It partly reflects earlier Horizon polling in June in which, asked simply “what do you most need right now?”, large numbers of New Zealanders said “security” and “peace of mind”. This poses a challenge for parties to ensure not only policies but the tone of their campaigns sit well with New Zealanders.

Respondents could select as many issues as they wished.
 

Issues driving current choice of parties:

The importance of issues varies according to the party for which respondents intend to vote in the 2020 election.

For intending Labour voters, the most important factor is pandemic management, for National economic management, for Green climate change and for ACT COVID-19 pandemic economic recovery.

Top 5 by intended 2020 party vote:

RankACT New ZealandGreen PartyLabour PartyNational PartyNZ First
1COVID-19 pandemic economic recoveryClimate changeCOVID-19 pandemic managementEconomic managementKeeping people in jobs
2Economic managementEnvironmentHealthHealthHealth
3Economic developmentAffordable housingCOVID-19 pandemic economic recoveryCOVID-19 Pandemic economic recoveryImmigration
4Keeping people in jobsWelfareAffordable housingEconomic developmentMy income
5CrimeChild povertyChild povertyKeeping people in jobsCrime

By age group Health is number one for those aged 55 or older, and between 25 and 34.

Pandemic economic recovery is number one for those aged 34 to 54.

Climate change is the top issue among 18-24-year-olds.

Top 5 by age group:

Rank18-2425-3435-4445-5455-6465-7475+
1Climate changeHealthCOVID-19 pandemic economic recoveryCOVID-19 pandemic economic recoveryHealthHealthHealth
2COVID-19 pandemic managementCOVID-19 pandemic managementAffordable housingHealthCOVID-19 pandemic economic recoveryCOVID-19 pandemic economic recoveryCOVID-19 pandemic economic recovery
3EnvironmentAffordable housingHealthAffordable housingCOVID-19 pandemic managementCOVID-19 pandemic managementEconomic management
4Affordable housing

4th equal:

Keeping people in jobs

And

COVID-19 pandemic economic recovery

COVID-19 pandemic managementCOVID-19 pandemic managementEconomic managementLaw and orderKeeping people in jobs
5Child poverty Keeping people in jobsKeeping people in jobsKeeping people in jobsAffordable housingCOVID-19 pandemic management

Results are from a September 24-28 Horizon Research survey of 1,481 adults nationwide, representing the 18+ population at the 2018 census and party voted for at the 2017 general election. At a 95% confidence level, the maximum margin of error is+/- 2.6. Respondents are from Horizon’s specialist research online HorizonPoll and Maori panels and a third-party specialist research panel.

The research was commissioned by Horizon in the public interest.

www.horizonpoll.co.nz

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Horizon Research Limited on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Four-year Terms Of Parliament, And On How The US Courts Are Dismantling Democracy

Last week, the issue of four-year parliamentary terms surfaced again. Infuriatingly, it is being discussed purely in terms of its convenience for political parties. They’d get so much more time to enact their policies, free of scrutiny or sanction by voters for longer. What’s not for them to like? So far, there has been so sign of what the public would receive in return. More efficiency? Yeah right. But “efficiency” is not your friend... More>>

 

Cannabis Referendum: Narrow Support For Legalisation In Latest Poll

Cannabis advocates say a new survey shows the drug could be on track to become legal in the referendum, but a narrow margin makes the outcome uncertain. More>>

ALSO:

PM: Auckland Will Move To Level 1 This Week

Jacinda Ardern says all signs point to the Auckland cluster being under control but warns that people need to remain vigilant. More>>

ALSO:

Labour: Faster, Cheaper Planning Laws Will Protect Environment

Labour is committed to delivering better outcomes for our natural and urban environments, and so will repeal and replace the Resource Management Act.
Labour leader Jacinda Ardern said Labour’s changes will remove complexity and inconsistency, improve environmental outcomes, and reduce costs for all involved.... More>>

ALSO:

Election: Advance Voting Starts October 3rd

Voters will head to the polls on Saturday when nearly 450 advance voting places open their doors for this year’s election and referendums. Chief Electoral Officer Alicia Wright says the popularity of advance voting has been rising steadily – ... More>>

ALSO:


Science Media Centre: Managing COVID-19 Risk From Overseas - Expert Reaction

A flurry of new imported COVID-19 cases has been announced today, with ten on the same flight from India. Twelve new cases in total have been detected in managed isolation facilities today. The Ministry of Health said the high number of cases reflects that ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Taking Action To Reduce Waste And Plastics

Phase out single use and hard to recycle plastics by 2025 Create a $50m Plastics Innovation Fund to develop alternatives Standardise kerbside recycling The Labour Party is taking the next step in removing plastic rubbish from our oceans and environment ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Last Night’s Leaders Debate

Do political debates change voter intentions, and cause voters to switch sides? According to a 2019 Harvard Business School study conducted across 61 elections in nine countries involving 172,000 respondents, the answer would seem to be a resounding ... More>>

ALSO:

Dunne Speaks: The Election Campaign Just Grinds Slowly On And On

With just over three weeks until the General Election, the release of the first major pre-election opinion poll this week confirmed what was already being reported about this year’s campaign. Although the gap between Labour and National has narrowed ... More>>

Electoral Commission: Candidate And Party Lists Released

17 registered political parties and 677 candidates will be contesting the 2020 General Election Nominations have now closed and the Electoral Commission has released the electorate and party list candidates for 2020 online at vote.nz . Advance voting ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 