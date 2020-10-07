Debbie Ngarewa-Packer: Māori Party Would Ban Conversion Therapy

The Māori Party will ban conversation therapy and fight for the rights of takatāpui whānau, Māori Party Co-leader and Te Tai Hauāuru candidate Debbie Ngarewa-Packer said today.

“The Māori Party would ban conversion therapy and end that disgusting practice once and for all. We will always do everything we can to support our takatāpui whānau,” said Mrs Ngarewa-Packer.

“All our policies are about supporting whanau to be who they are, and conversion therapy, which tries to stop takatāpui for being who they are, has no place in Aotearoa.

“Te Ao Maori has always celebrated our diverse gender and sexual identities. It was colonisation that started turning us against our own whanau.

“We fully support Labour’s new commitment to ban conversion therapy and this shows one of the many areas where we have common ground and can work together to advance our people’s interests,” said Mrs Ngarewa-Packer.

